Monitor Philips 40B1U6903CH con docking Thunderbolt 4

The monitor Philips 40B1U6903CH con Thunderbolt 4 is designed for professionals and is able to ensure speed for a more efficient business.

Dedicated to productivity, the model features a large 39.7-inch screen (100 cm diagonal), 5K2K (5120 x 2160) resolution. Plus a fast and multifunctional Thunderbolt 4 docking solution.

A new way of working for a new monitor from Philips

The Thunderbolt 4 docking solution is flexible and versatile. Allows you to transfer data at a speed of 40Gbps with one length bidirectional bandwidth. It’s also backwards compatible with Thunderbolt, USB, and DisplayPort cable connections. Being equipped with this technology, the Philips 40B1U6903CH is the ideal solution for professionals looking for fast data transfer, fast Ethernet connection (1 Gbit/s). Without forgetting an ability to energy delivery at 90W for connected devices.

Integrated 5MP webcam to enhance video conferencing

In addition to the Thunderbolt 4 docking, another key asset for optimal productivity is the integrated 5MP webcam. Optimized for a better video experience, the built-in webcam features a microphone with cancellation noise reduction and a 5MP webcam for high quality calls. The 5MP webcam is also Windows Hello certified. Advanced facial recognition sensors log each user into all their Windows accounts in seconds.

A new monitor from Philips 40B1U6903CH: technical characteristics and certifications

In addition to its main features, the Philips 40B1U6903CH monitor is equipped with various functions to make the display pleasant to the eye. To avoid the potentially harmful effects of long exposure to blue light, is TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 certified. Furthermore, the monitor is designed with 178/178 degree viewing angles thanks to IPS technology. So that the content displayed is visible from virtually every angle and images remain sharp on the screen thanks to the Philips 40B1U6903CH VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Additional features

The Philips 40B1U6903CH is designed to ensure the massimo comfort. Thanks to a compact ergonomic base that tilts, swivels and adjusts according to user preference. To exploit the maximum potential of the monitor, it is essential that it is practical, for this reason it has a hook for the headphones to facilitate the use and stowage of accessories.

A new monitor from Philips ensures extra speed for business

To complete the feature set of the Philips 40B1U6903CH, the monitor is also equipped with an integrated MultiClient KVM switch, ideal for managing a two-PC setup from just a keyboard and mouse. In addition, the PowerSensor function of the Philips 40B1U6903CH allows users to save up to 80% on energy costs by reducing screen brightness when the monitor is not in use.

