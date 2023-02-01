Claire Kretzschmar, a dancer and soloist with the New York City

Ballet, joins the show to discuss her path to becoming a

professional dancer, the challenges and joys of being a Catholic in

the ballet world, and the spiritual value of dance. She also

discusses a beautiful dance film which she choreographed for the

NYC Ballet this year, and the Catholic arts community she founded

in New York City, of which Thomas is a part.

In the YouTube version of this interview, Claire’s full dance

film is shown at the 20:46 mark (used with permission of NYC

Ballet). https://youtu.be/4jWhhAbS6pM

Links

Claire’s dance film, “Rachmaninoff Suite”

https://www.nycballet.com/discover/stories/from-the-nyci-marthas-vineyard-fall-2020/

New York Times profile of Claire, “Rehearse, Ice Feet, Repeat:

The Life of a New York City Ballet Corps Dancer”

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/26/arts/dance/rehearse-ice-feet-repeat-the-life-of-a-new-york-city-ballet-corps-dancer.html

Follow Claire on Instagram to keep up with her dance

performances in NY and NC https://www.instagram.com/ckretz92/

Arthouse 2B – Catholic arts events in NYC https://www.instagram.com/arthouse2b/

Litany – ethical, modest Catholic fashion https://www.litanynyc.com/

This episode was filmed by Chris Amodio. https://www.amodiodop.com/

