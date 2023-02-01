Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 109 – A Catholic in the NYC Ballet
Entertainment

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 109 – A Catholic in the NYC Ballet

Jul 7, 2021

Claire Kretzschmar, a dancer and soloist with the New York City
Ballet, joins the show to discuss her path to becoming a
professional dancer, the challenges and joys of being a Catholic in
the ballet world, and the spiritual value of dance. She also
discusses a beautiful dance film which she choreographed for the
NYC Ballet this year, and the Catholic arts community she founded
in New York City, of which Thomas is a part.

In the YouTube version of this interview, Claire’s full dance
film is shown at the 20:46 mark (used with permission of NYC
Ballet). https://youtu.be/4jWhhAbS6pM

Links

Claire’s dance film, “Rachmaninoff Suite”
https://www.nycballet.com/discover/stories/from-the-nyci-marthas-vineyard-fall-2020/

New York Times profile of Claire, “Rehearse, Ice Feet, Repeat:
The Life of a New York City Ballet Corps Dancer”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/26/arts/dance/rehearse-ice-feet-repeat-the-life-of-a-new-york-city-ballet-corps-dancer.html

Follow Claire on Instagram to keep up with her dance
performances in NY and NC https://www.instagram.com/ckretz92/

Arthouse 2B – Catholic arts events in NYC https://www.instagram.com/arthouse2b/

Litany – ethical, modest Catholic fashion https://www.litanynyc.com/

This episode was filmed by Chris Amodio. https://www.amodiodop.com/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

