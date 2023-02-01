Home Technology The people will save Silicon Valley
Technology

The people will save Silicon Valley

by admin
The people will save Silicon Valley

Luckily January is over. It couldn’t get worse in Silicon Valley.

Ninety-nine thousand 949 layoffs, including the last two thousand two hundred a PayPal, 7 percent of total employees, with the usual icy statement from the boss entitled “updates on our transformation”. Maybe alone Amazon it had done worse in headlines: “CEO Updates on Job Elimination.” Like a video game.

One hundred thousand layoffs in one month they are more than the sum of the layoffs in November (fifty thousand) and December (forty thousand). In all, there are almost two hundred thousand people suddenly left without a job; you go from the illusion of being in paradise, professionally speaking – successful and admired companies, high salaries, endless benefits to grab the best talents – to purgatory (hell is something else).

Many say that this is Silicon Valley’s funeralthat something is jammed, that the crisis is just beginning. But it’s a mistake. Meanwhile why none of the companies he fired is really in crisis, or on the verge of bankruptcy: the profit/employee ratio had simply worsened as profits are declining due to the economic crisis, and to keep the shareholders happy, employees have been reduced. Brutal and even a little short-sighted capitalism.

And then why Silicon Valley is so much more. It is the place where the future is still being built today, the way we will live. It is the place, so to speak, where ChatGPT was developed, the generative artificial intelligence that everyone is now talking about.

Silicon Valley is not only made of bits or dollars but of people who share a way of looking at the worldnot to be frightened by the problems that exist, but to get excited about the solutions that technology and innovation can bring.

See also  Another Ragnarok sales dip, but this time it's Sony itself - God of War: Ragnarök

You may also like

[Xbox price increase]The Japanese version of Xbox Series...

Netflix uses Ambeo technology, which simulates spatial audio,...

The strength of the ecosystem: Samsung presents the...

Samsung is building an ‘extended reality’ wearable –...

The strength of the ecosystem: Samsung presents the...

Samsung Galaxy S23, the astrophoto arrives, even more...

HomePod 2 out of the box｜The sound of...

Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the...

The action puzzle game “Bionic Bay: Shadow Tracing”...

Spatial audio and downloads on 6 devices: Netflix’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy