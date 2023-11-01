The Catholic Culture Podcast: 168 – Tolkien’s Hard-Won Faith

Holly Ordway continues to break new ground in Tolkien

scholarship with her latest book, Tolkien’s Faith: A Spiritual

Biography. This work sheds important light on the experience of

Catholics like Tolkien and his mother in the hostile Anglican

establishment of their time, on the crucial influence of the

Oratory of St. Philip Neri on the young Tolkien, and more. Holly

returns to the podcast to discuss these and other topics, such

as:

Should Tolkien be canonized?

His practice of his faith in the first world war

His struggles with his faith and in his marriage

The secret initial in Tolkien’s name

Was Tolkien a trad?

Tolkien’s Faith: A Spiritual Biography https://bookstore.wordonfire.org/products/tolkiens-faith

SIGN UP for Catholic Culture’s newsletter: https://www.catholicculture.org/newsletter

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Share this: Facebook

X

