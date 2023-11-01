The Catholic Culture Podcast: 168 – Tolkien’s Hard-Won Faith

Nov 1, 2023
Holly Ordway continues to break new ground in Tolkien
scholarship with her latest book, Tolkien’s Faith: A Spiritual
Biography. This work sheds important light on the experience of
Catholics like Tolkien and his mother in the hostile Anglican
establishment of their time, on the crucial influence of the
Oratory of St. Philip Neri on the young Tolkien, and more. Holly
returns to the podcast to discuss these and other topics, such
as:
Should Tolkien be canonized?
His practice of his faith in the first world war
His struggles with his faith and in his marriage
The secret initial in Tolkien’s name
Was Tolkien a trad?
