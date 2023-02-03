Apr 3, 2019
Michael Pakaluk has written a new translation and commentary of
Mark’s Gospel. Mark was relating very recent events, with details
only an eyewitness (most likely Peter) would have mentioned. This
earliest Gospel set the standard for what words and deeds of Christ
would be included by the other evangelists, and reflected on by
Christians until the end of the age. If these are indeed the
memoirs of St. Peter “as told to” St. Mark, then, as Pakaluk says,
all of the Gospels bear the mark of the Petrine ministry.
