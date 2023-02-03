Michael Pakaluk has written a new translation and commentary of

Mark’s Gospel. Mark was relating very recent events, with details

only an eyewitness (most likely Peter) would have mentioned. This

earliest Gospel set the standard for what words and deeds of Christ

would be included by the other evangelists, and reflected on by

Christians until the end of the age. If these are indeed the

memoirs of St. Peter “as told to” St. Mark, then, as Pakaluk says,

all of the Gospels bear the mark of the Petrine ministry.

