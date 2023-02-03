The name of Garrigou-Lagrange has long been a byword for a

fusty, rigid Thomism of days gone by, allegedly more concerned with

centuries of accretions built up by scholastic commentators than

with the original teaching of the Angelic Doctor himself. Only in

traditionalist circles was his name still spoken with respect.

But recent years have seen a wider reevaluation of this French

Dominican priest and theologian, and a new translation of his work

The Sense of Mystery: Clarity and Obscurity in the Intellectual

Life shows that Garrigou has been unfairly dismissed as a

purveyor of airless theology.

The translator of this work, Matthew K. Minerd, joins the

podcast to discuss Fr. Réginald Garrigou-Lagrange’s legacy and some

of the book’s central themes. These include mystery from on high

and from below (not only spirit but also matter is mysterious), the

importance of common sense for philosophy, the different senses in

which we use the word “to be”, the supernaturality of faith, and

the eminence of the Deity beyond any of His attributes insofar as

we know and name them by reason.

Through all these topics it becomes abundantly clear that only

by preserving the distinction between natural and supernatural can

theology remain itself.

Links

Buy The Sense of Mystery: Clarity and Obscurity in the

Intellectual Life

http://www.emmausacademic.com/publications/2018/5/18/sense-of-mystery

