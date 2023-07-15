Home » The cold advances: which of the next days will be the coldest in the City and the rest of the AMBA
The cold advances: which of the next days will be the coldest in the City and the rest of the AMBA

This Saturday, July 15, in the City of Buenos Aires and in the rest of the AMBA, will be a day that will alternate moments of clear skies with other cloudy ones, with temperatures ranging from 7 to 14 degrees. The cold will get worse and on Monday it will reach a peak.

On Sunday, another somewhat cloudy day, the minimum will be 4 degrees and the maximum will not exceed 12 degrees.

The most intense cold will arrive on Monday, with 2 degrees of minimum and only 11 max. From that day on, temperatures will rise, in a week in which the National Meteorological Service does not forecast rain, at least until Friday.

