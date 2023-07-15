Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

As Gonzalo de Jesús Masso Palacios, 62, the man found dead tied up inside his room in the township of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, Cesar, was identified.

This person, who owned a butcher shop that had been adapted in his own residence, was surprised by criminals who entered in the early hours of the morning. When he was reduced, she tied his hands, apparently, in search of cash in a safe and other belongings.

However, the thieves would not have found any amount of money, so they went to another room where the victim’s wife slept with her 11-year-old son.

The woman recounted that the thieves tried to open the door and yelled at her to give them the money, but when they did not achieve the objective they left.

After that, the female went to see where her husband was and found him lifeless, he had no stab wounds or fire so it is presumed that he was suffocated.

The Police and the Prosecutor’s Office were present at the scene of the events, who carried out the technical inspection of the corpse. Judicial investigators seek to clarify the facts and find those responsible.

