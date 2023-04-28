The collective strike in Neuquén was lifted due to a claim by the drivers

This Friday, Neuquén woke up with a surprising urban bus strike. Many of the passengers were surprised at the stops, noticing that the units did not arrive while, little by little, what was happening was spreading on social networks. As promised, around 8 o’clock the first bus units began to leave, ending the retention of the service.

As confirmed by the assistant secretary of UTA Neuquén, Claudio Coronelthe measure began around four in the morning with the first services from Neuquén. The decision was made yesterday after the dialogue with the company, where a series of claims were raised by the workers, did not reach an agreement.

Coronel pointed out that the demands are related to «the lack of payment of night bonuses, work clothes for the drivers, and the construction of a base in Neuquén«. In this sense, he explained that the intention is retain the services until 8 in the morning, therefore presume that by 9 in the morning they will already be working buses in the capital city. However, he did not rule out toughening the measure in case of not having answers and solutions to their claims.

The secretary of the UTA in Neuquén, Gabriel Ceballos, spoke with BLACK RIVER RADIO and explained the situation in depth, there he clarified that the conflict is with the company Vía Bariloche, who are in charge of various units of the new urban transport service. He also commented that for some time they have been trying to establish a dialogue due to the company’s shortcomings that are harming drivers.

Like Coronel, Secretary Ceballos pointed out that the problem began when the company in charge did not correctly make the payments corresponding to the night service, even paying partially when a 100% payment corresponds. It also included a lack of clothing for the drivers and a concern about four drivers being laid off.

Ceballos added that there are several issues that need to be solved, such as: the lack of bathrooms, not having news of the new base that was promised to be built in Neuquén, and problems around work schedules. «We had been talking with them, but the dialogue was cut off. We tried to communicate but we did not have more answers, so we made the decision to retain the service, ” held.

On the other hand, they confirmed that they hope to have immediate answers and if they do not, they assure that on Monday the decision will be made to take new measures so that their demands are resolved.

After four hours where Neuquén did not have the urban transport service, Coronel confirmed that they began to restore the service in the city.

Listen to the secretary of the UTA in Neuquén, Gabriel Ceballos, in "Rarranquemos" by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

