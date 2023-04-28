Talk about the late night podcast network to create a large-scale podcast party “The Power of Voice”- Instant News- Huasheng Entertainment

In late spring, the seaside of Aranya is full of “sound”. Late Night Tantan podcast network and Aranya, with the theme of #24小时听/见世界#, created a large-scale podcast offline party “The Power of Voice” (hereinafter referred to as “Voice Volume”). This party will be held in 2023 From 00:00 on April 22nd to 24:00 on the same day, 30 dialogue points were launched simultaneously, 60 podcasters participated together, and nearly 100 dialogues were made continuously. There are no authorities or gurus here, just ordinary people who want to express themselves sincerely. In the confrontation and fusion of opinions, many expressers used language to regain the free will of the voyage.

“Voice” dialogue point on the beach of Aranya

This volume event also specially invited Xue Kaiqi, Ge Yulu, Liu Chang, Zhu Sha, Huang Shaofeng, Zeng Yu and Xiangzheng as members of the art committee to give creative and imaginative art guidance from their respective professional fields. Also invited to participate in dialogue activities.

At the same time, the independent podcast “Sky Island” also ushered in the opening of the offline physical space “Sky Island studio” on April 21. As early as March 1, 2021, Late Night Tantan Podcast Network and Aranya cooperated to establish a radio station called “Sky Island”, which output pan-cultural content with people as the core, and invited local artists including but not limited to Aranya In-depth conversations with people related to cultural events. Every guest recorded here is an “explorer”, bringing stories and gifts from the outside world to “Sky Island”. In addition to pioneering the first branded podcast in commercial real estate, “Sky Island” will also create video programs for “Sky Island”, which will bring audio, video, and offline physical space to everyone. experience.

Downstairs of “Sky Island studio” in the night

Each “Voice” is a collection of the topics that everyone is most concerned about that year. Within the limited time capacity of 24 hours, it concentrates and presents the curiosity of contemporary young people about the world, forming a “Voice Yearbook of the Times”. Whether it’s “Volume” or “Sky Island studio”, Late Night Talk podcast network aims to reach the deeper perception and emotion of human beings who are eroded in fast food entertainment through the sound medium of podcast, so that people who may be trapped in the Internet We in the information cocoon can re-feel the energy of language and the temperature of thinking.

#24 hour listening/see the world#

At 0:00 on April 22, a 24-hour sound marathon officially started in Aranya. 142 expressors rushed here from Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other places to measure every corner of the world with sound.

The dialogue scene of “Volume” in “Sky Island studio”

In the silent late night and the noisy day, under the sun and in the sea breeze, nearly 100 dialogues were played without interruption. The youngest speaker is only 18 years old, the “oldest” speaker is 54 years old, the most distant speaker came across a distance of 2,400 kilometers, and the most industrious speaker successfully completed seven conversations… For them, age, identity, and geography are not obstacles, so what is the driving force for expression? The three most frequently mentioned words at this event are enough to sum it up, that is “podcasting”, “creation” and “love”.

“Volume” dialogue point in Aranya Park

As one of the organizers of “Volume of Voice”, Late Night Tan Tan Podcast Network has built a rich and diverse topic library for the event, not only “Is metaphysics the only way to the other side?” “Ueno Chizuru and Punk” initiated by “Ouchi Secret Talk” anchor Xiao Han, “Talk about Diane Arbus” initiated by Song Xiaohui, and “Cyber ​​Torii and Cyber ​​Foot Wraps” initiated by Xiaotu. More conservative?”, and other topics submitted by other expressives, such as “Do you think offline bookstores still need to exist today?”, “Online social media and real life, how do we find a balance?” The listeners can realize “podcasting freedom” to the greatest extent. As long as they hold the guide and follow the map, they can come and go freely at the 30 dialogue points in the Aranya Park, and watch the ongoing dialogue throughout the process.

“Voice” expresser is having a conversation

Among them, Fiona Sit and Miya, the anchor of “The Ugly Truth”, had a conversation about life and death. Through their calm awareness of death, they provided another broad perspective for life. This conversation attracted a total of 56 listeners, becoming the most popular popular group.

Fiona Sit, a member of the art committee of “Voice Volume”, recorded in “Sky Island studio”

It is worth mentioning that, as the headline program of Late Night Tan Tan Podcast Network, the anchor of “Secret Talk” participated in the most sessions in this “Voice Volume”, topping the list of volume chatterbox with 22 sessions.

Many participants also spoke highly of “Volume”, calling it “Woodstock” and “South by Southwest” in the podcast world. At the same time, everyone also said that this is the most fun podcast they have ever participated in. The podcast event is a wonderful dream that happened by the sea. In these positive feedbacks, the 2023 “Voice” ended perfectly. But for Late Night Tan Tan Podcast Network, this year’s “Voice Volume” is the end but also the beginning. In the future, they will continue to deepen their cultivation in the podcast industry and explore more possibilities of sound.

“Empty Islandstudio“Successful opening

Nearly a hundred expressors came to the opening scene of “Sky Island studio”

At 8:00 pm on April 21st, the opening ceremony of “Sky Island studio” was held at the Aranya Amphitheatre. On the day of the event, Daily Talk Park, Story FM, Limited Culture, Idohata Meeting, Sooner or Later Update, Open Talk, Island Hopping FM Relish, Gin and Tonic Podcast, Sneeze, Marrying the Universe, Crazy Circle, Passers-by catching horses, More than 60 podcasters and expressors including Jihe, Waibo Studio, Fafa Dawang, Muyou Yuwan, Sister Shuo, etc. came to the scene to witness the smooth opening of “Sky Island studio”.

kyth, Xiangzheng and Li Sanshui talk at the opening ceremony

At the opening ceremony, “Sky Island” keeper Xiangzheng chatted with Chinese podcast application CEO Kyth and well-known advertiser Li Sanshui about the imaginative space and commercialization of podcasts.

At the same time, Xiangzheng also reviewed the interesting events during the recording period of the Sky Island program. In the past two years, “Sky Island” has welcomed more than 120 explorers, recorded 110 programs, and spent a lot of time with the explorers. 6746 minutes, these explorers include director Liu Chang, senior media person Dark Cloud Pretenders, Wild Children Band… The topics involve music, art, film, literature and other fields. In the vast sound universe, I believe there will be more in the future. The explorer landed on the island as a guest, starting the innovative journey of podcasting.

Wang Tian, ​​joint general manager of Anaya Cultural Development Co., Ltd., also spoke at the opening ceremony

In addition, as the co-creator of “Sky Island studio”, Mr. Wang Tianye, the co-general manager of Aranya Culture Development Co., Ltd., also spoke on stage. He said that podcasts, as a sound medium, can form a relationship between expressers and listeners. The intimate and sensual field fits well with the cultural atmosphere of Aranya. I hope that in the near future, “Sky Island Studio” can become a place for expressers to gain insight into their hearts and jointly portray the group portraits of the times.

The Infinite Possibilities of “Volume”

According to data from the global podcast search engine “ListenNotes”, as of August 2022, the number of Chinese podcasts has exceeded 25,000. The “2022 Original Content Ecology Report” released by Himalaya shows that 45% of platform creators are younger than 30 years old. Urban white-collar workers and college students are the groups with the highest podcast loyalty. Listening to podcasts or becoming podcast owners is gradually becoming Emerging ways for young people to explore and document the world.

In this regard, Xiangzheng, the host of Late Night Talk about Podcast Network, resonated very much. He saw that more and more people were moved by the charm of podcasts. Not only did they use various APPs to listen to podcasts, but they also took the initiative to pick up mobile phones or other Recording equipment, and even entered the recording studio to record podcasts, so that podcasts, a niche medium, began to radiate to more circles. With the improvement of influence and cohesion, podcasts are gradually moving towards the road of professionalization and commercialization.

The emergence and existence of “volume” has broken the relatively traditional and original one-way output form of podcasts. By connecting podcasters, expressers and listeners offline, it has filled the offline strong social needs that the public has lacked in the past few years. , while enriching the value and significance of podcasts.

(The above pictures are from Late Night Talk Podcast Network)

“Voice” expressers

As Xiangzheng said: “Podcasting is a very punk thing, which is against definition and generalization.” Therefore, the “volume” grown on this basis encourages expressors to return to equal dialogue, and in the interruption of communication While meeting and being interrupted, in the face-to-face meeting of eyes and the flow of words, a wonderful collision of thoughts and cognitive iterations are completed. After all, “love to express, you must communicate, not to mention value and meaning, we are such a group of people.” Fortunately, there is a podcast, and I look forward to seeing you next time “Volume”.

About Late Night Talk Podcast Network

Midnight Network (Midnight Network) is a podcast network label with strong guest resources, based on sound and sound-related creativity, with all-round capabilities such as strategy, creative thinking, channel integration, design and production, and social matrix communication. We insist on driving imagination with sound and focusing on pan-youth culture. It owns a number of popular podcasts, such as Da Nei Secret Talk, Pillow Wind, Tingtao Xuan, Sky Island, Fengshen Universe Roaming Guide, Migratory Bird Radio, etc., with more than 6 million core loyal listeners. Independently operates the podcast MCN “Related Voices”, and cooperates with nearly 30 podcasts. After years of exploration in the field of sound, we have successively reached cooperation with Tmall, Mercedes-Benz, BeatsbyDre, Sandalton, Swedish Tourism Board, COLMO, Macallan, Aranya, BMW China and other brands.