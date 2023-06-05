What did the rescuers who arrived in the area where the Washington plane crashed say: “A crater”

The news of a plane that crashed this Sunday on the outskirts of Washington, after flying over unauthorized space and being pursued by a fighter plane, caused a commotion world. Now, the first rescuers who arrived in the area revealed surprising details of the accident.

The first four people who saw the impact site spoke to CNN and revealed that the plane left a “crater”. Investigators believe that she hit the ground at a very steep angle.

“There was nothing bigger than an arm”, they revealed about the creepy scene. Likewise, the lifeguards also assured that they found signs of human remains.

Who are the victims of the plane that crashed in Washington, after being chased by a fighter

The plane that crashed was registered a nombre de Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc, based in Florida.

John Rumpel, director of the company, told The New York Times that the plane was traveling his daughter, his two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot. They were returning to their East Hampton, Long Island home after visiting theirs in North Carolina, he explained.

Rumpel said he did not have much information from the authorities, but that he hoped his family would not suffer and suggested that the plane could have lost pressurization. “I don’t think they’ve found the remains yetRumpel told the newspaper.

How will the investigation continue into the causes that led to a plane crash in Washington?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed to Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. inexplicably, the plane circled over Long Island in New York and flew straight over DC before crashing into mountainous terrain near MontebelloVirginia.

It was not immediately clear why the plane was unresponsive., why it crashed or how many people were on board. The plane flew directly over the country’s capital, although technically it was flying over one of the most restricted airspaces in the country.

flight tracking sites showed that the jet underwent a rapid spiral descent, descending at one point at a speed of over 30,000 feet per minute before crashing on the wasteland.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator Adam Gerhardt told reporters it will take time for investigators to reach the crash site. They expect to be in place at least three or four days.

The specialists will study when the pilot stopped responding and why the plane followed the trajectory it followed, he explained. They will take into account several factors that are commonly examined in this type of survey, such as the aircraft, its engines, weather conditions, pilot qualifications and maintenance records.said.

With information from CNN, AP and AFP



