FromSoftware wants to release games more often – Elden Ring – Gamereactor

In a new interview with Eurogamer, FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao said that the team working at the acclaimed development studio wants to release the game more frequently.

He said: “This is an area that we feel like we’ve been trying to achieve: always creating something new, always doing something original, something that we as players find fun and interesting. So in that sense, really, Nothing much has changed. We do have multiple games in development at the same time; we do have several teams working on different projects. We want to stagger our releases and bring some new and exciting things in hopefully not so long intervals People get excited about something.

Considering we get Armor Core VI: Fire of Rubicon later this year, and last year we got Elden Ring, we’d say FromSoftware seems to be hot when it comes to frequent releases. Perhaps, though, it’s looking to make this kind of schedule the norm rather than the exception. Either way, given the developer’s name in the gaming world, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t want to see more FromSoftware games.

