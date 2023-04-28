Colon cancer early detection programs could save 90% of people affected by this disease. Approaching the disease in the early stages is essential in all cases. Awareness is key.

Last update: April 27, 2023

Colon cancer is one of the most common in the world. It is, in fact, the cancer that causes the highest number of deaths immediately after lung cancer. It affects both men and women, and in the latter it is the most diagnosed cause after breast cancer. Every March 31, the day is dedicated to this disease with the aim of reflecting on various aspects.

The first and most obvious aspect is the importance of early diagnosis programmes. The fecal occult blood test (TSOH) is the first step in this diagnosis process. Subsequently, and in case of a positive test, the picture is completed with other diagnostic techniques such as colonoscopies. This identifies whether what is there are hemorrhoids, polyps or a malignant tumor.

Such a simple gesture (and at the same time economical for the health system) saves millions of lives. The only problem is the awareness of society, which should know that from the age of 50 it is advisable to carry out this test at screening to rule out colon cancer.

Therefore, and although there are sometimes precedents that can act as risk factors, it is important to keep in mind that this is not always 100% decisive.

The risk is always there, but the fundamental thing is to know that in this type of disease, early diagnosis significantly increases the patient’s life expectancy.

Colon cancer, more frequent but less lethal

The number of people suffering from cancer of the digestive system (colon, pancreas or stomach) has increased in the last 20 years. Medical organizations tell us about our lifestyle habits, poor quality food, alcohol and tobacco as factors that increase our risk.

Thus, in a survey published on The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatologyand conducted by Dr. Marzieh Algari, the notable increase in the United States and other countries such as Australia, Canada and Norway stands out.

The positive fact is that, despite this increase in colon cancer cases, the number of deaths has decreased.

The main (and most crucial) reason is the implementation of early detection programmes. The second is advances in treatment techniques. Furthermore, this study highlights something interesting: this disease is more significant in countries with higher income levels.

The factors which appear to be notable in the latter cases are the following:

Alcohol and tobacco consumption is higher in these countries.

Also, is the consumption of diets low in calcium and fiber.

Suffering from ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

Being affected by obesity. This is a risk that in many cases increases the appearance of multiple diseases.

This is a risk that in many cases increases the appearance of multiple diseases. Sedentary lifestyle.

As we pointed out at the beginning, these are risk factors that favor the appearance of this type of cancer. However, yes, they are not decisive. The disease can also develop in young patients without predictors such as those listed here.

90% of people can be cured with early diagnosis

Colorectal cancer is cancer found in the colon or rectum (large intestine). However, the main problem with colon cancer is that it usually has no symptoms in the early stages. On average, when a patient begins to experience problems, it is usually in more advanced stages.

So, and in general, the problems that are usually encountered in the latter cases are the following:

Change in bowel habits (diarrhoea, constipation, thinner stools, vomiting…)

Blood in stool.

Abdominal pain, gas, feeling of fullness.

Persistent feeling of tiredness.

Weight loss.

In Italy, for example, over 40,000 new cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed in both sexes each year. Now, something that is often seen is that in case it is detected early, the life expectancy is 90%.

Let’s think about it: a cancerous adenopathy takes about 2-3 years to grow 1 cm. And in fact the person does not have any symptoms. Detection at this stage is critical.

When you go to the doctor because you perceive the problems listed above, it may have been 7 or 8 years and, in this case, we would already be dealing with invasive cancer. Screening o Screening programs from age 50 save lives.

How is colon cancer treated?

Colon cancer treatment will depend on whether the patient is in an early stage or an advanced stage. In recent years, laparoscopic surgery compared to open surgery has greatly improved the removal of these tumors.

On the other hand, and beyond chemotherapy itself, it is It is important to underline the remarkable progress that is being made in the field of immunotherapy.

Molecular and genomic biology in the colon cancer approach facilitates the definition of more personalized treatments. In this way metastases are arrested and the disease is reduced until, in many cases, total remission is achieved. As we can see, we continue to advance in this approach and the results are encouraging.

To conclude, it is only necessary to underline once again the importance of early diagnosis not only in the case of colon cancer. Periodic reviews and care of our lifestyle habits are essential to protect us as much as possible from this kind of reality.

It may interest you …