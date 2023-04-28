EU countries support further tariff exemption for Ukrainian exports

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – Tariffs on imports from Ukraine are to be suspended for another year. This is intended to strengthen the Ukrainian economy, which has been strained by the war, as the Swedish EU Council Presidency announced on Friday. The Committee of Permanent Representatives of EU countries in Brussels had previously signaled its support for the extension, it said. Whether all countries welcomed the decision remained unclear – unanimity is not required for a final decision.

The relief for Ukraine was introduced in the middle of last year in response to the Russian war of aggression. The EU Parliament still has to approve the extension, after which the EU states will also formally vote on the measure.