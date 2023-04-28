Scandal in the NHL. The Russian had a drugged and drunk compatriot in his room

The Colorado Avalanche, the defending champions of the hockey Stanley Cup, with Czech goalkeeper Pavel Francouz, face the threat of elimination in the first round of the playoffs in the series with Seattle at 2:3. In addition, the Avalanches were marked by the incident surrounding the Russian striker Valerij Nichushkin, who is currently out of the team. The Denver Post found out that over the weekend, a Russian citizen was found in the hotel room of the 28-year-old forward in Seattle in such an intoxicated state that she had to be taken to the hospital.

