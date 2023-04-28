Police secure the federal parliament building | Info

The Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Sarajevo Canton did not receive an announcement for today’s protests in front of the Parliament of the Federation of BiH (FBiH), the Cantonal MUP stated.

Source: Samir Cacan, MONDO

Although the organizers of the protest do not have permission to hold a public meeting in front of the federal parliament, citizens began to gather in Sarajevo.

The federal police administration, which is in charge of securing the FBiH Parliament building, has increased security, and help is coming from other cantons, federal media reported.

The SDA invited members, sympathizers and citizens to today’s protests because it opposes the decisions of Kristijan Šmit (a high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina who is not recognized by the RS), and the invitations have been circulating on social networks since last night.

The Association “ReStart” last night called for a gathering in front of Sebilje in Baščaršija, and then for a peaceful walk to the federal Parliament building.

Protests are scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Deputies in the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Federation of BiH should vote today on the appointment of a new convocation of the FBiH Government after Kristijan Šmit imposed new changes to the FBiH Constitution yesterday.

The new government should consist of SDP, People and Justice, Our Party, HDZ BiH and HDZ 1990.

SDA and DF were outraged by Schmidt’s move.