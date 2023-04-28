Economy: Country data point to slightly falling inflation

Wiesbaden (German news agency) – The nationwide inflation rate, calculated at 7.4 percent for March, could have fallen slightly in April. This is indicated by the first figures from the federal states.

At midday, the Federal Statistical Office publishes its official estimate, which usually holds. According to the state data, consumer price inflation fell from 6.9 to 6.7 percent in North Rhine-Westphalia, from 7.8 to 7.3 percent in Baden-Württemberg, from 7.8 to 7.5 percent in Lower Saxony and in Hesse 7.1 to 6.9 percent. In Bavaria, however, inflation remained unchanged from March in April at 7.2 percent. As the country data also show, there were significant price increases compared to the previous year in the food sector, especially dairy products and eggs, but hotels and restaurants also became more expensive. Electricity prices also rose in many regions in April, while heating oil was cheaper than a year ago.