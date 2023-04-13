Home Sports Sabitzer’s goals are not enough for United
Sabitzer’s goals are not enough for United

TDespite two goals from Marcel Sabitzer, who was loaned out by FC Bayern, the top English club Manchester United missed out on a win in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The 29-year-old Sabitzer, who moved to Manchester in January, scored the first two goals of the game (14th and 21st minute) in a 2-2 (2-0) win against record winners FC Sevilla.

Jesús Navas (84′) and Youssef En-Nesyri (90′ + 2′) equalized late, the second leg in Spain will kick off next Thursday.

The Italian record champions Juventus won 1-0 (0-0) against Sporting Lisbon. Just before the break, Juve had to cope with the substitution of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who left the pitch visibly injured. The 32-year-old had previously defused several chances for the guests. Feyenoord Rotterdam won 1-0 (0-0) against AS Roma coached by star coach José Mourinho.

The fans were able to marvel at a spectacular goal in the Conference League on Thursday. Terem Moffi scored his second goal for OGC Nice in a 2-2 (2-1) win at FC Basel just before the break with an overhead kick.

Meanwhile, AC Florence clearly won 4-1 (2-1) at Lech Poznan. RSC Anderlecht beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 (1-0) in the first leg, KAA Gent and West Ham United drew 1-1 (0-1).

