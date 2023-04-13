TDespite two goals from Marcel Sabitzer, who was loaned out by FC Bayern, the top English club Manchester United missed out on a win in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The 29-year-old Sabitzer, who moved to Manchester in January, scored the first two goals of the game (14th and 21st minute) in a 2-2 (2-0) win against record winners FC Sevilla.

Jesús Navas (84′) and Youssef En-Nesyri (90′ + 2′) equalized late, the second leg in Spain will kick off next Thursday.

The Italian record champions Juventus won 1-0 (0-0) against Sporting Lisbon. Just before the break, Juve had to cope with the substitution of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who left the pitch visibly injured. The 32-year-old had previously defused several chances for the guests. Feyenoord Rotterdam won 1-0 (0-0) against AS Roma coached by star coach José Mourinho.

The fans were able to marvel at a spectacular goal in the Conference League on Thursday. Terem Moffi scored his second goal for OGC Nice in a 2-2 (2-1) win at FC Basel just before the break with an overhead kick.

Meanwhile, AC Florence clearly won 4-1 (2-1) at Lech Poznan. RSC Anderlecht beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 (1-0) in the first leg, KAA Gent and West Ham United drew 1-1 (0-1).