Specifically, Liebing criticized the “rigid specifications” for the approximately 500 municipal utilities in relation to gas and district heating.
They are a “brake pad”. According to this, the suppliers must already offer 50 percent by 2030 and then 65 percent by 2035 C02-free gases such as hydrogen and have converted the gas infrastructure to 100 percent by 2035 to hydrogen. “With this tight deadline, the specifications completely ignore reality,” Liebing told the “Bild”.
Most utilities wouldn’t be able to do that any time soon. He also criticized the compensation obligations. “They mean that almost no supplier will continue to open the gas networks for alternatives because the financial risks are far too great. The same applies to district heating,” said the VKU boss of the “Bild”.
He called for “more flexibility on the way to climate neutrality, which we want to achieve”.