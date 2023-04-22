Home » The comic visions of Filippo Scozzari on display at the Clap Museum in breaking latest news
Entertainment

The comic visions of Filippo Scozzari on display at the Clap Museum in breaking latest news

by admin
The comic visions of Filippo Scozzari on display at the Clap Museum in breaking latest news

Among the corsair authors who reawakened Italian comics at the turn of the 70s and 80s is Filippo Scozzari, today the protagonist of the exhibition “Scòzzari laughs again”, inaugurated at the Clap Museum in breaking latest news to pay homage to a designer who rode the new wave of “children’s art”, as he himself had to define it. The exhibition traces his career with 150 original works, drawing on the works created for Cannibale and Frigidaire and on some of his best stories such as The sea of ​​cockroaches.

Visionary and irreverent, inventor of characters like Suor Dentona in which he went wild in porn frenzy that only a newspaper like Evil could publish them, Scòzzari takes us back to a time in which illustrators took up spaces of freedom that had not only never been seen before, but would never be seen again even after. Among his comrades in arms of the time – let’s talk about Pazienza, Tamburini, Liberatore and Mattioli – he was perhaps the most refined in the construction of a story, so much so that Oreste Del Buono entrusted him The Blue Dahliaby Chandler, but he also knew how to be synthetic and stinging in the box of a cartoon.

His exhibition at the Clap Museum is also a sign of coherence, continuing to explore a precise scene of the comics of our house, after the inaugural event with the solo exhibition of Liberatore and given the permanent collection of about three hundred drawings by Andrea Pazienza dating back to his period youth, when he attended the artistic high school in breaking latest news. The exhibition will remain open until 10 September.

See also  Mario De Biasi and the myth of the photojournalist

You may also like

Tulips from Amsterdam — Heart of Amsterdam Museum

Afro-Peruvian collages episode 3 by Orieta Chrem

Excitement about video – was it police violence?

Tom Parker Bowles speaks plain text: After the...

Shoulder pain is not necessarily frozen shoulder. Watch...

After three years of marriage: everything is over...

How should we read in the era of...

Ben Affleck unpacks: That really annoys J.Lo about...

The Air Jordan 4 OG “Military Blue” Will...

Nasty widow dispute over Niki Lauda’s inheritance

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy