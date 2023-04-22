The comic visions of Filippo Scozzari on display at the Clap Museum in breaking latest news

Among the corsair authors who reawakened Italian comics at the turn of the 70s and 80s is Filippo Scozzari, today the protagonist of the exhibition “Scòzzari laughs again”, inaugurated at the Clap Museum in breaking latest news to pay homage to a designer who rode the new wave of “children’s art”, as he himself had to define it. The exhibition traces his career with 150 original works, drawing on the works created for Cannibale and Frigidaire and on some of his best stories such as The sea of ​​cockroaches.

Visionary and irreverent, inventor of characters like Suor Dentona in which he went wild in porn frenzy that only a newspaper like Evil could publish them, Scòzzari takes us back to a time in which illustrators took up spaces of freedom that had not only never been seen before, but would never be seen again even after. Among his comrades in arms of the time – let’s talk about Pazienza, Tamburini, Liberatore and Mattioli – he was perhaps the most refined in the construction of a story, so much so that Oreste Del Buono entrusted him The Blue Dahliaby Chandler, but he also knew how to be synthetic and stinging in the box of a cartoon.

His exhibition at the Clap Museum is also a sign of coherence, continuing to explore a precise scene of the comics of our house, after the inaugural event with the solo exhibition of Liberatore and given the permanent collection of about three hundred drawings by Andrea Pazienza dating back to his period youth, when he attended the artistic high school in breaking latest news. The exhibition will remain open until 10 September.