Exploring the Implementation of the New Land-Sea Corridor Strategy and Promoting the Digital Innovation of Financial Models—The 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit Forum on Financial Services for Railway Transport Documents Held in Chongqing- Original News-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News The Western Land-Sea New Corridor brings Chongqing closer to the “big sea” and “border entrance”, and realizes connectivity with East Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia, and a vast area with a population of 3.6 billion and a GDP of US$34 trillion There is a close connection. Accelerating the construction of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor is an important strategic task proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a major opportunity for Chongqing’s high-quality development.

On the morning of April 22, the 5th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Interconnection Demonstration Project Financial International Summit – Railway Transport Document Financial Services Forum was held in Chongqing. This forum is one of the special activities of the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit, with the theme of “Exploring the implementation of the new land-sea channel strategy and promoting the digital innovation of financial models”.

meeting venue.Photo provided by Bank of Chongqing Hualong.com

As the logistics and operation organization center of the Western New Land-Sea Corridor, Chongqing has been actively guiding financial institutions to participate in the financial service innovation of railway transport documents, strengthening the market-oriented application of railway transport documents and financing products, and deeply integrating financial services into the construction of the Western New Land-Sea Corridor.

Aiming at the financing difficulties of railway transport document financial services, this special forum brings together senior experts from domestic finance, law, and logistics circles to solve the problem, and innovate on the railway transport document rules and legal standards, and the “one order system” business model of multimodal transport , Railway transportation data interconnection and digital assets and other cutting-edge topics will be discussed, and the innovation of railway transportation document financial services will be deepened and solidified.

At the meeting, relevant leaders of the Chongqing Municipal Government pointed out in their speeches that the task of building the Western Land-Sea New Corridor and the Western Financial Center is arduous and the responsibility is heavy, and put forward three proposals: first, to increase opening up and enhance cooperation; Service, the third is to have the courage to explore and be good at innovation; it is proposed that in the great project of the construction of the Western Land-Sea Corridor, the “main artery” should be opened up, the “microcirculation” should be unblocked, and the organic connection between the “Belt” and the “Road” should be promoted, so that the Western Land-Sea New Corridor can be promoted. It is a bridge and link for linkage between land, sea and overseas, and two-way mutual aid between east and west.

Xu Jie, deputy director of the Chongqing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, said in his speech that at present, international land trade is ushering in vigorous development. To accelerate the promotion of financial services for railway transport documents and the formation of land trade regulations, it is necessary to jointly create an open and inclusive cooperation environment and jointly activate The innovative momentum led by the reform, and jointly establish a win-win situation of inclusiveness and mutual benefit.

Lin Jun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Bank of Chongqing, introduced the experience and achievements of Bank of Chongqing’s digital services. In 2018, with the support of regulatory policies, Bank of Chongqing responded to the financial needs of China-Europe Railway Express. Aiming at problems such as the lack of cargo rights and the inability to finance railway waybills, through in-depth research, the Bank of Chongqing customized a financing plan of “waybill + insurance + movable property supervision” and successfully implemented the world‘s first Approved railway waybill financing and explored land trade financing rules. In the past 3 years, more than 300 digital projects have been implemented, and the country’s first pure online credit product “Channel e-Rong” of the New Land-Sea Channel has been implemented. Huixin’s loan product “Haoqidai” has formed a system of more than 60 digital products.

In terms of consolidating the digital infrastructure, the Bank of Chongqing iteratively upgraded hundreds of digital systems such as the new generation core system, customer master data system, and global trade finance system. Agile research and development, intelligent operation and maintenance, and safe and controllable complement each other to form a flourishing digital system. innovation system.

In terms of serving the national strategy, the Bank of Chongqing was the first among corporate banks in the Midwest to set up a branch dedicated to serving the Free Trade Zone, and was the first to obtain a full license for financial derivatives. The accumulative service for Sino-Singapore financial cooperation projects exceeds 9 billion yuan, the foreign debt projects along the investment channel exceed 1.1 billion US dollars, and the balance of industrial and infrastructure loans along the channel exceeds 80 billion yuan.

The forum also invited eight banking institutions to promote characteristic cross-border financial products and service solutions to more than 20 participating import and export and cross-border logistics companies. Participating banks used scenario-based, digital, and intelligent innovation methods to provide enterprises with a full range of cross-border financial services from multiple perspectives such as products, channels, and services, and fulfilled their responsibilities and responsibilities in helping the construction of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor. .

There is a long way to go, but if we do it, we will reach it. The Western Land-Sea New Corridor is a major task in the construction of New Chongqing in the new era and new journey, and it is also the most recognizable landmark achievement of New Chongqing. In the future, Chongqing will focus on building a higher level of economical, efficient, convenient, green, and safe Western Land-Sea New Corridor, give full play to its financial power, efficiently integrate resources from all parties, use reform and innovation as the driving force, and use digital empowerment as a means to continuously expand the western region. The coverage and influence of the New Land-Sea Corridor will better radiate to the west, serve the whole country, link ASEAN, and integrate into the world.