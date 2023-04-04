Home Entertainment “The complaint is nonsense, the abuse is a lie”
After the interview he did with Jorge Rial, jey mammon returned to have a television appearance on the program Baby Etchecopar after the complaint sexual abuse performed by Lucas Welcome.

The note, for the América 24 channel, was at the house of the ex-host of “La peña de morfi”. “This is a disgrace for the boy, for Jey, for the channel, for everyone”said the journalist before starting the talk.

In the interview, Jey Mammón insisted on his innocence. “I never imagined this would show up, not at all. For a simple reason: why I did not do it. I didn’t do it, nor would I do it, nor will I ever do it in my life. I never saw him on TV say that. There is a cause, which technically we are going to say there is not a cause. There was a cause where Lucas Benvenuto appeared and said that at 14 he was with me, “he said.

“Some media reply: ‘He drugged him.’ In the cause it says: ‘I don’t remember if he put anything in my drink’. Which is also a real outrage, but technically it says that. “I went to sleep dressed and the next day I woke up without clothes, with a scratch.” Then she talks about a meeting when she was 14 years old. Then she talks about another encounter at 14 years old at a party. And I want to tell not my truth, but the truth«. I have to say that it is the truth,” he continued.

“I have tests. When he files the complaint, he does not present evidence. This is also important to say. When he appears in court, he says there that he can present evidence and he does not present it. And I have a way to prove when I met him », he warned.

The driver again said that he met Benvenuto when he was 16 and not 14. “I do not have doubts. I didn’t know him when I was 14 years old. But nothing of what he says happened when he was 14 years old. And he has to prove that I knew him when he was 14 years old. I can prove that at the age of 16 I met him at a party,” he commented.

«The record that I have is that of having exchanged a word with him as with all those who went. I was 31, 32 years old. At that party, Lucas went with two or three friends. One of his friends, who was with him, who was the one who introduced him to me that night, wrote to me these days and said: ‘I can’t believe what he’s doing to you'”indicated.

«I had a love bond with Lucas, whom I met at the age of 16. I don’t know if it started at 16, at 17, I really don’t know“He continued in his story.

«The abuse was not at the party, or in my house, or anywhere else. If I was stranded for a week, it was not because of the complaint itself. Because I I am very clear that the complaint was nonsense. It was what I’m living for all these days,” he said.


