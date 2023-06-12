The Cordovan Diego Ossés, the historic PF of Almirón who joined Boca

With the marking of passes about to open, the DT of Boca Juniors Jorge Almirón decided to make the first addition. He signed up an important “player” for his coaching staff: he signed up Diego Alejandro Ossés from Cordoba, his historic physical trainer.

The professional has been with Almirón for 14 years, whom he had accompanied in Lanús, Atlético Nacional, San Lorenzo, Al Shabab de Arabia, Elche, among others. The man from Cordoba, who was able to join only now, was precisely the one who was seen in the pre-competitive work at La Bombonera for the matches against Colo-Colo for the Copa Libertadores and against Lanús for the League.

In the qualifying game of the continental tournament, he did a round with all those called up, scheduled work near one of the corners with the players so that people could cheer them on and gave a final harangue before going into the locker room.

Trajectory

Ossés is the physical trainer for the Lanús team and is from Cordoba. He first worked with DT Jorge Almirón at Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico; then, in Defense and Justice and, since December, in Lanús. He was already champion of the 2016 Transition Tournament, the 2016 Bicentennial Cup, the 2017 Super Cup and was very close to winning the Libertadores that year.

The truth is that Ossés started from very low and long ago. His dream began in 1991 in Argentino Flores, a club that was a member of the now Cordobesa Soccer League. He then went through Belgrano, Instituto, Huracán, Panamá and arrived at Talleres, where he made the leap in his two cycles. In the first, he was part of Mario Ballarino’s work group, which organized and strengthened the albiazul seedbed by promoting good litters. Later, he accompanied him, in the 2002 Copa Libertadores. In between, he was also at the Institute in 2001, accompanying Ernesto Corti and José Céliz.

Some time later he moved to Mexican soccer where he met Andrés Fassi and worked for him in Pachuca until their paths joined with Almirón.