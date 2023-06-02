the cover of Santiago Motorizado who fell in love on the networks

On Sunday, May 28, Mex Urtizberea shared on its platforms the new chapter of ¡FA!, a program that he produces in his own home. The cycle brings together artists and personalities from different disciplines to talk about a particular topic in the dining room and then the invited musicians create a mega band that closes the night with songs on the patio.

In the recent episode, the topic to be discussed was “internet”, and among the guests were Santiago Motorized, Gabriel Rolón, Paulina Cocina, Julio Leiva, Lito Vitale, Luquita Rodríguez and Natalie Pérez, among others. But the moment that became most viral on the networks this week was when the singer from El Mató a un Policía Motorizado performed at the closing Will not be ablethe success of Cristian Castro.

In the momentary band that was formed in the patio, they accompanied the singer Hernán Segret in musical direction and bass, Paco Leiva on guitar, Lulo Isod in drums, Francis Leonel on trumpet, and Lito Vitale y Mex Urtizberea on keyboards. The scene could not fail: the leader of El Mató sings incredible and was accompanied by a group of stellar musicians.

Since Sunday, the video of Will not be able -which is available in its entirety on the ¡FA! Youtube channel– was shared countless times on social networks and many of us simply couldn’t stop hitting play. The first explanation for this charm is the mix of seeing an indie-rock artist who usually has a rather low profile, make a melodic and romantic song at this level. But, on the other hand, there is something in his interpretation that became magnetic and that cannot be finished explaining, like so many other things in art.

Among other unforgettable versions that sounded in this chapter, was the young BM doing MA (Best Friends) (this hit that says “You’re misbehaving, you’ll be punished”) with a reggae version of the hit of the moment. And national rock hits also sounded: Natalie Pérez performed Mary Poppins and the chimney sweep and Pablo Granados did Promises about the bidet. Julieta Schulkin, Jorge Pinarello, Pato Smink, Rep, Nina León, Juariu, Damián Kuc and Diego Golombek also participated in the internet table.

