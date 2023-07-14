Filming Begins on Adaptation of Zhang Jiajia’s Novel “There’s a Shop by the Clouds” in Yuyao

Filming for the highly anticipated movie, “There’s a Shop by the Clouds,” based on Zhang Jiajia’s novel of the same name, has begun in Linshan, Yuyao. The movie stars Peng Yuchang as the leading actor, Liu Shisan, with Zhang Jiajia serving as the director and screenwriter. Zhang Jialu acts as the producer, and Zhang Yu takes the role of chief producer.

The movie showcases a quaint small shop in Yunbian, with shelves stacked with years of memories and sunsets. The shop is backed by a beautiful mountain, providing a picturesque setting. In one scene, an old man pretends to be asleep while a mischievous child steals a piece of candy. The poetic verses in the content convey a sense of nostalgia and reflect on the passing of time and the transient nature of life.

The film provides a glimpse into the stories and customs of Yuyao, with its beautiful scenery captivating audiences nationwide. Audiences can expect to immerse themselves in the culture and charm of Yuyao when the movie premieres in 2024.

