ASUS TUF Gaming AS1000: A Rugged and Stylish External Solid-State Hard Drive

ASUS TUF Gaming AS1000: A Solid-State Hard Drive with Military-Grade Durability and Speed

The ASUS TUF series has always been known for its military-style design and durability, and the new TUF Gaming AS1000 external solid-state hard drive continues in this tradition. With its rugged design and high-speed transmission capabilities, it is the perfect companion for gamers and professionals alike.

The TUF Gaming AS1000 features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, which offers ultra-fast transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps. This means that data transfer is quick and efficient, allowing for seamless gaming experiences or fast file transfers.

In addition to its speed, the TUF Gaming AS1000 is also IP68 dustproof and waterproof certified, making it highly durable. It has passed the military-grade drop resistance test, ensuring that it can withstand even the harshest environments. From the inside out, this external hard drive embodies the TUF hardcore style.

The TUF Gaming AS1000 comes in a sleek black color and has a compact design, measuring 125 x 54 x 13mm and weighing only 157g. It is compatible with Windows 10/11, macOS Catalina or later, OTG (Android), and Chrome OS, making it versatile and suitable for a wide range of devices.

Inside the TUF Gaming AS1000 is a 1TB M.2 NVME SSD, which is housed in an aluminum alloy shell. This provides effective heat dissipation, allowing the SSD to perform at its best without overheating. The external hard drive also prioritizes data security and has passed the U.S. military-grade MIL-STD-810H transport drop test for added reassurance.

The TUF Gaming AS1000 comes with the NTI Backup Now EZ software, which provides virus protection, data backup, and recovery capabilities, ensuring that your files and data are safe at all times. The packaging includes the external solid-state hard drive, a Type-C to Type-C transmission cable, a user manual, and the software serial number.

Overall, the TUF Gaming AS1000 is a powerful and durable external solid-state hard drive that combines military-style design with high-speed performance. Its IP68 dustproof and waterproof certification, along with its military-grade drop resistance, ensures that it can withstand even the toughest conditions. Priced at 2990 yuan for the 1TB version, it offers great value for users in need of a reliable and fast external storage solution.

