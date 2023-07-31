Home » The death of Trinidad: they aggravated the imputation to the owner of the Bulldog dogs that attacked her
The owner of the two bulldogs, who caused fatal injuries to Trinidad, was charged with culpable homicide and injuries. However, the prosecutor investigating the case decided to modify and aggravate the accusation against the man.

The legal qualification for the death of the 15-year-old adolescent changed to simple homicide and minor injuries with eventual intentas reported this Monday from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

This decision was adopted by the District Two Turn Three Investigation Prosecutor, headed by Luis Micheli, after analyzing the evidence incorporated into the case. In the coming days, the hearing date will be set for the purpose of receiving the defendant’s investigative statement, they told the media.

The owner of the Bulldog dogs, who were killed after the attack on the minor, will continue at liberty with the obligation imposed by the Procedural Code Cordoba prison.

