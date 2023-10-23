The Design and Creation of Red Detachment of Women-Themed Sculptures in Memorial Park: Preserving the Glorious Image

Red Detachment of Women Memorial Park in Hainan Province, China, has recently reopened to the public after an extensive two-year restoration and renovation process. To enhance the cultural atmosphere of the park and showcase the heroic spirit of the Red Detachment of Women, renowned artists were invited to create a series of new sculptures that are now placed throughout the garden.

One of the most striking sculptures in the park is called “Dawn”, located in the center of Peace Square. This 5.5-meter-tall sculpture depicts a Red Detachment of Women member with her hair blowing in the breeze, a shining five-pointed star on her hat, and determined eyes. Created by Yu Shihong, a professor at Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts, the sculpture aims to represent the fearless and heroic struggle of the Red Detachment of Women. Yu Shihong explained that he wanted to make the sculpture distinctive and impactful, which led him to present it as an independent head. He also incorporated copper into the sculpture’s design to complement the surrounding green trees in the park.

The sculpture was named “Dawn” because it symbolizes hope and the most difficult times. Yu Shihong mentioned that many people born in the 1960s are not familiar with the story of the Red Detachment of Women, and he hopes that “Dawn” will serve as a reminder of their revolutionary ancestors’ bravery and inspire people to stay true to their original aspirations.

Another significant group of sculptures in the park was created by Zhang Haiping, executive dean of the Art Institute of Shanghai University. These sculptures depict various scenes from the Red Detachment of Women’s battles, training, and daily lives. Zhang Haiping used a combination of realistic and symbolic elements, as well as relief sculptures, to portray the tenacious struggle of the Red Detachment of Women against the old forces. The sculptures also include representations of the Wanquan River and Hainan plants, integrating regional attributes into the artwork.

The newly created sculptures in the Red Detachment of Women Memorial Park not only add to its aesthetic appeal but also serve as a visual representation of the Red Detachment of Women’s history and experiences. They provide a concrete and artistic medium through which the park’s staff can explain the story of the Red Detachment of Women to visitors, ensuring that their legacy lives on.

The reopening of the Red Detachment of Women Memorial Park and the addition of these remarkable sculptures serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Red Detachment of Women and their significant role in China‘s history. The park now stands as a testament to their bravery and a place where visitors can learn about and appreciate their contributions.

Share this: Facebook

X

