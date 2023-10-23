Intel’s 14th Gen Desktop Processors Will Not Support Thunderbolt 5: Implications and Observations

Intel Corrects Statement: 14th Gen Desktop Processors Do Not Support Thunderbolt 5

Intel recently issued a correction to their earlier press release, stating that the 14th Gen series of desktop processors, code-named Raptor Lake-S Refresh, do not support Thunderbolt 5. The correction was released on October 20, causing some confusion among tech enthusiasts and consumers.

The initial press release had mentioned that the 14th Gen series of desktop processors would support Thunderbolt 5. However, the correction clarified that certain processors in Intel’s new Intel® Core™ 14th Generation processor family would support Thunderbolt 5, but not the desktop processors.

Intel has promised to provide further updates on which Intel® Core™ 14th Generation processors will support Thunderbolt 5 in the future. The company apologizes for any confusion caused by the initial announcement.

Thunderbolt 5 specifications were announced by Intel in September. This new generation of Thunderbolt technology boasts a maximum transmission rate of 120Gbps, known as Bandwidth Boost. Even the general transmission rate of 80Gbps is faster than the current Thunderbolt 4.

The Thunderbolt 5 chip, code-named Barlow Ridge, is not set to be launched until the first quarter of 2024 at the earliest. On the other hand, the Raptor Lake-S Refresh processors, which have been on the market for over a year, utilize the Intel 700 series chipset. Many motherboard manufacturers have already completed planning or released relevant chip motherboards, making it difficult to integrate Thunderbolt 5 chips into these existing products.

While timing plays a significant role in the lack of Thunderbolt 5 support for the 14th Gen desktop processors, there may be more to Intel’s correction than meets the eye.

The upcoming Meteor Lake part natively supports Thunderbolt 4, and it remains to be seen if manufacturers will choose to add Thunderbolt 5 compatibility. Additionally, the Arrow Lake, succeeding the Raptor Lake-S Refresh, will also natively support Thunderbolt 4. However, considering the specifications of some flagship motherboards, it would make sense to include a Thunderbolt 5 chip as well.

For now, Intel has confirmed that the 14th Gen series processors used in desktop computers do not support Thunderbolt 5. However, there seems to be a possibility that laptops, particularly the Raptor Lake Refresh models, may support Thunderbolt 5. More information will become available once the products are released, and consumers can observe the actual situation at that time.

Share this: Facebook

X

