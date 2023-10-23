Recognizing the Symptoms: Are You Suffering from Magnesium Deficiency?

Are you sure you’re getting enough magnesium? If you have any of these symptoms you can be sure that the answer is NO.

It is a mineral that helps carry out the most important vital functions of our entire body. For this reason, it should never be missing, and if it is not possible to assimilate enough of it through food, it should be made up for with appropriate supplementation.

If you happen to have one of these disorders, then you undoubtedly have a severe magnesium deficiency. They are very common and perhaps you had never thought about them until now: here are the 10 warning signs not to be underestimated, but which indicate that you should load up on magnesium.

Magnesium, 10 symptoms that indicate you aren’t getting enough of it

Magnesium is a mineral, which is found in nature in the form of salt and which helps to carry out some very important functions for our entire body. In fact, magnesium allows you to improve all the processes related to metabolism helps with muscle contraction, and perhaps this is the best-known feature. However, not everyone knows that magnesium is also essential for counteracting problems that affect joints and bones, and that it is useful, in particular, for the correct functioning of our neurotransmitters.

For these reasons, if we are deficient, we risk experiencing some symptoms, disorders, more or less serious annoyances, which clearly highlight the lack. Among these, we can especially identify the following:

– Mental tiredness and sense of exhaustion, sense of fatigue, and physical weakness, difficulty getting quality sleep and frequent episodes of insomnia

– Irritability and/or mood swings, depression, anxiety

– Slow muscle recovery and/or difficulty concentrating

– Very painful period

– Headache and disorders

– Muscle cramps

– Spasms, for example, involuntary twitching of the eyelid

If we experience any of these symptoms that indicate a magnesium deficiency, all we need to do is try, first, to eat foods that contain it in sufficient quantities to ensure a good supply to our bodies. Among these, especially green leafy vegetables such as spinach, but also dried fruit, and in particular walnuts and almonds, some specific fruits, such as avocado, and oily fish and legumes.

To increase the daily dose of magnesium taken every day, it is also possible to supplement the diet with a specific supplement. Supplements can be found in parapharmacies and pharmacies in the form of single-dose capsules or powder, to be dissolved in water every day.

