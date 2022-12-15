[The Epoch Times, December 14, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar 2) will be released soon, but director James Cameron ( James Cameron was diagnosed with the virus on the 12th and was unable to attend the premiere in Los Angeles.

According to “Hollywood Reporter” (THR) and other American media reports, Cameron has recently become a trapeze man for “Avatar 2”. Last week, he participated in the film’s world premiere in London, and then flew to Seoul and Tokyo’s participation in the premieres in South Korea and Japan can be described as non-stop.

When the 68-year-old Cameron announced the news of the epidemic, he said, “First of all, I would like to apologize to everyone. I cannot participate in my grand event. Recently, I am running the promotion of “Avatar 2” around the world. After flying back to the United States from Tokyo, Japan, I felt a little heavy in my body, and after testing it was found to be infected.”

When confirming the news of Cameron’s diagnosis, Cameron’s spokesman revealed that Cameron may have been infected on the way back to the United States from Tokyo. A Disney spokesperson said that Cameron himself feels fine, and he will participate in the promotional activities of “Avatar 2” through a video link.

Cameron, who is good at shooting action movies and science fiction movies with extremely high budgets, began his directing career in 1981. His breakthrough came in 1984 with his second feature film, The Terminator. It was followed by Alien, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Titanic “” and “Avatar”.

According to Walt Disney’s (Walt Disney) confirmation on July 21, 2019, “Avengers: Endgame”, which premiered at the end of April that year, had a global box office of 2.79 billion U.S. dollars after its re-screening in July, not only beating out the “Avengers: Endgame” in the United States. “Titanic” (Titanic) occupied the highest list in history for 7,817 consecutive days, and surpassed the box office record of “Avatar” (Avatar) with 2.789 billion US dollars created 10 years ago, ending the period ruled by Cameron. The era of box office supremacy.

At that time, when Cameron was asked if he was frustrated that “Avatar” was not the box office champion, he even said: “Far from it, I feel relieved and optimistic.”

Cameron explained, “This gave me a lot of hope. “Reunion 4″ proved that audiences will still go to the cinema to see movies.” “And the process of making “Avatar 2” and “Avatar 3” worried me the most. What’s more, the market has probably changed so dramatically that people no longer want to sit in a dark room with strangers and watch some movie and get excited about it.”

