On April 10, the film “Remembering Some” held its premiere in Beijing. Director Matsui Daigo and starring Ito Sari connected with the audience to share the behind-the-scenes story of the film. Many viewers at the scene praised the movie “Remember A Little”, saying that “it’s so worth watching”.

Photo courtesy of the movie “Remember A Little”

During the premiere, many viewers shed tears for the beautiful love in the film, and some viewers expressed that they could not be calm for a long time, and the film has too much stamina. After the screening, director Matsui Daigo and starring Ito Sari connected with the audience live. When talking about the difference between this movie and other love movies, director Matsui Daigo said: “The film describes the love that happened on a fixed day in different years. The two people developed from a lover relationship to a breakup due to conflicts. .Our work is more about showing the state of lovers in daily life by describing what happened on the same day, which is a relatively big feature of this film.” When asked what kind of opportunity the protagonist Sari Ito used When participating in this movie, Sari Ito replied: “It was the director who sent me the invitation, and it happened that I very much hope to be able to work with the director Matsui Daigo, the actor Sosuke Ikematsu, and the lead singer of the CreepHup band Ozaki World View. The soul characters in “Remember A Little” collaborate. I am very happy that the director can give me such an opportunity!”

After watching the movie, many viewers said: “This is a movie that is very suitable for spring and is especially worth watching.” Some viewers also said: “The atmosphere of this movie is so beautiful, I can really think of it a little after watching it.” Some audience members said: “This movie is really interesting, especially with interesting characters!”

Photo courtesy of the movie “Remember A Little”

Today, the official released the ultimate trailer and poster. The ultimate trailer shows the different life fragments of the hero and heroine in flashback. The ultimate poster shows the happy moment of the protagonist couple setting off fireworks together on the rooftop. The hero and heroine are smiling, and the sweet atmosphere overflows the screen.

The film describes the story of the dancer Saeki Teruo (played by Sosuke Ikematsu) and the taxi driver Ye (played by Ito Sari) who met and fell in love and then broke up. In the ultimate trailer released today, flashbacks from the perspectives of the hero and heroine show the life fragments of the two from the third year of breaking up to the first year of breaking up, from the initial retention to fading away and finally only memories left . Looking back on the love time of the two, accompanied by the theme song “Earth Night”, recalling the romantic moments of dancing fireworks on the rooftop, laughing and playing in the aquarium, and Zhao Sheng’s first confession to Ye, “I love everything you look like.” I like it very much”, the memory is only regret. With the abrupt end of the theme song, Zhao Sheng tried to dance on the stage but had to stop dancing due to a leg injury, like the broken love between the two.

Compared with the preview, the ultimate poster focuses on the happy moment of the two people setting off fireworks on the rooftop. Against the backdrop of the night, the fireworks look extraordinarily dazzling, just like the state of love between Zhaosheng and Ye at that time. The most beautiful look of love. But the fireworks will eventually disappear into the night, just like the final ending of the two. The movie is sweet and sad, and more complex emotions need the audience to walk into the theater to feel together.

Photo courtesy of the poster of the movie “Remember A Little”

It is reported that the Japanese high-scoring movie “Reminiscing a little bit”, written and directed by Daigo Matsui, starring Sosuke Ikematsu and Sari Ito, will be released nationwide on April 14th, World Confession Day.