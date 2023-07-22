The Divorce Trial of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner: A Dispute over Alimony and a Vacation with a Friend

Title: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Divorce Trial: Dispute Over Alimony and Vacation with Actor’s Friend

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, have made headlines as they navigate through a highly publicized divorce trial. The once seemingly stable marriage hit a breaking point last May, with the couple announcing their separation citing irreconcilable differences.

In recent weeks, the estranged couple has dominated news stories worldwide due to a heated dispute over a house and the lingering disagreement on the terms of alimony for their three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Baumgartner’s demand for a monthly alimony of $248,000 to maintain the children’s previous standard of living and provide for herself was met with opposition from Costner’s legal team. The judge overseeing the case ultimately decided on a monthly sum of $129,755, deeming the initial demand excessive.

Adding another twist to the divorce proceedings, TMZ revealed that Baumgartner is currently vacationing with one of Costner’s friends on the Big Island of Hawaii. Reportedly, she is enjoying her time at a luxurious resort alongside Josh Connor, a wealthy financier and close friend of the actor. Interestingly, Connor also resides near the Costner family home in Carpinteria, California.

Sources close to Costner have addressed the vacation, asserting that there is no romantic involvement between Baumgartner and Connor. They claim that the two have been good friends for years, emphasizing that their relationship is purely platonic.

The TMZ report raises questions about the duration of Baumgartner’s stay in Hawaii, as the judge has previously mandated her to vacate the house she shared with Costner by the end of the month, per their prenuptial agreement.

As the divorce trial unfolds, the public continues to closely follow the disputed matters surrounding the couple’s separation and their ongoing negotiations for their children’s well-being and future financial arrangements.

Regardless of the outcome of their divorce proceedings, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s high-profile split highlights the complexities and challenges celebrities often face when their personal lives intersect with the public’s scrutiny.

