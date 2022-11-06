Original title: Hakka dialect, English songs and dances, Cantonese songs… The elements of the Greater Bay Area shine in “Overcoming the Thorns” (introduction)

Chen Xiaochun got what he wanted, Su Youpeng’s “C debut” (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Ai Xiuyu

On the evening of November 4, Mango TV’s self-produced panoramic music competition variety show “Overcoming Toughness” came to an end. In the end, under the joint witness of the first-generation members such as Zhao Wenzhuo and Hu Haiquan, the singing family became bigger and stronger. The second generation of the all-around singing family consisting of 17 people including Wilber Pan, Li Chengxuan, Zhou Baihao, Zhang Yunlong, Fan Shiqi and ICE Yang Changqing. Among them, Chen Xiaochun won the 2022 X-leader, and Su Youpeng became the annual champion.

result

Su Youpeng and Chen Xiaochun’s dream come true

On the night of the family’s birth, the three captains Chen Xiaochun, Su Youpeng and Wu Kequn each led the three camps of “X Radar”, “Famous” and “We Are All Right” to sprint towards the second-generation all-around singing family seat and contributed wonderful stage performances.

Chen Xiaochun, Zhang Yunlong and others were in the tulou, danced English songs and dances, and performed the song “Don’t Bully the Poor Boys” in Cantonese Hakka dialect, showing the lives of young people who work hard outside, and how they “don’t bow their heads and don’t admit defeat” to the world. ‘ cry. “Still Wandering” performed by Su Youpeng, Lin Feng and others led the audience to switch between the two emotions of “freedom and yearning” and “memory and reality”, expressing the tenderness of “this peace of mind is my hometown” through singing.

Wu Jianhao, PeopleSoft, and ICE Yang Changqing brought the re-written song “Call me by fire”. Everyone integrated what they saw, thought, thought and felt into the song, which can be called a “graduation report”; Wilber Pan and Su Jianxin sang brotherhood and team spirit in “All the way up”. In addition, the three camp farewell songs of “Fly with Peace of Mind”, “Music Is Right Suite” and “Singer”, as well as the song “In Jupiter” sung collectively by 32 guests, pushed the atmosphere of the birth night to a climax, making many Netizens sighed: “It’s too hot and bloody, and I’m full of emotions.”

Zhao Wenzhuo, Hu Haiquan, Li Zhuxian, Gao Hanyu, Liu Jia and Bai Jugang also returned to the family’s birthday night as performers. Their appearances made the audience’s memory return to 2021 in seconds. Zhao Wenzhuo, who danced the fire knife again, also sighed: ” I’m here to visit relatives.”

review

The stage works are out of the circle

As a music competition variety show, presenting a high-quality stage is the first point of “Overcoming Toughness”. In the past 78 days, 32 guests have experienced 6 public performances and sang 88 songs, covering various stage forms such as singing and dancing, singing and singing, and many of these performances have become classics in the hearts of the audience.

Songs such as “Ideal” and “It’s Not a Sin for Men to Cry” sing the spirit of contemporary people’s positivity and optimism and the spirit of moving forward with a heavy burden; “Grandma’s Words” and “Long Time No See” take family as the theme, and immersely express their love for their relatives on the stage “White Dove” and “Suddenly” vividly and concretely interpret the performers’ yearning for freedom and their longing for the future; “No Questions”, “Amani”, “New Earth” and other stages will show the earth and human beings. The great love of the song is integrated into the song… After each performance is broadcast, many netizens have given praise on stage beauty, song selection, adaptation and other aspects.

In addition, the guests’ strict requirements for themselves and their love for the stage also touched a large number of audiences. Zheng Jun of “Surface Kung Fu Band” pulled his teammates to stay up all night to adapt the song, turning the dormitory into a recording studio; Ma Di and PeopleSoft, who had never tried dancing, worked hard to “tame the limbs” and develop dance skills for the overall effect of the team’s stage ; Su Youpeng, who has always had high standards and strict requirements for himself, is constantly challenging the limit. As he himself said: “If you want to be rotten, what are you doing in “Overcoming the Thorns”?”

“The reason why I came to participate in the second season is that I want to be an X-leader.” Chen Xiaochun, who once again embarked on the journey of “overcoming obstacles”, has a clear goal. Through continuous efforts, he finally became an “X-leader” on the night of his family’s birth. And left on this stage works that are full of emotional tension, such as “Exaggerated” and “Iron Man”, which made the audience call “burst”.

Elements of the Greater Bay Area are highlights

A year ago, in “Brother Who Overcame Toughness”, five “Brothers from the Greater Bay Area”, Chen Xiaochun, Xie Tianhua, Lin Xiaofeng, Zhang Zhilin, and Liang Hanwen, became popular due to their accumulated singing skills and real relaxed personality charm.

In this season of “Overcoming Toughness”, those stories related to “Big Brother in the Greater Bay Area” are still happening. While realizing his personal “X-leader” dream, Chen Xiaochun did not forget his rhetoric throughout the two seasons, “The Greater Bay Area must become bigger and stronger”, attracting more people to join the camp.

The elements of the Greater Bay Area can be said to be ubiquitous on the stage of “Break Through Thorns”. The most intimate and familiar to the audience in the Greater Bay Area are Cantonese songs such as “Season of the Wind”, “Amani” and “Exaggerated”. Beyond’s classic song “Amani” was performed by Wu Kequn’s camp, adding elements such as ethnic singing, tribal dance, drums, Konka drums, guitars, etc., to better convey the “understanding and calling of love” to the audience. In order to present the stage of “Rage”, Wu Jianhao invited Hong Tianxiang, a martial arts instructor from Hong Kong, to realize the integration of martial arts, hip-hop, rap and other elements. During the performance, Lin Feng, who was “falling down”, made the audience “dream back” to “The Apostle Walker” , the scene atmosphere to a climax.

In addition, in this season’s “Overcoming Toughness and Toughness”, the brothers in the Greater Bay Area are all “social cows”, make friends, and bring fresher and more creative stage works: Wu Zhuoxi and Renke’s two-way rush, Lin Feng and Wu Jianhao’s sympathy , Du Dewei “taking a group of new players to fight monsters and upgrade”, Su Youpeng and Zhou Baihao hand in hand, etc. have all become beautiful talks.

Link:

The derivative variety show is arranged on “Our Hot Life 2”

On October 29, the “Motorcycle” challenge reality show “Our Hot Life 2” jointly launched by Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV was launched. In the program, senior motorcycle riders Ren Xianqi, Zheng Jun, Zhang Zhenyue and Hao Yun will lead their good buddies Wu Zhuoxi and Renke to embark on a bloody motorcycle trip, using wheels to explore treasure riding places with different styles, and feel the magnificence of great rivers and mountains .

In the program, this 6-member motorcycle band will be self-reliant and rely on uploading music videos in exchange for corresponding living funds. Under such rules, it is necessary to face the challenges of the weather and to carefully allocate the survival funds. The hardships and challenges are evident.

As the initiator of the motorcycle limited group, Ren Xianqi is a professional racing driver. As early as 2001, he won the Asian off-road motorcycle rally championship. Zheng Jun, Zhang Zhenyue and Hao Yun are also experienced motorcycle riders. Wu Zhuoxi and PeopleSoft, as the logistics support group, will drive the support vehicle closely behind to escort the riders. It is worth noting that the average age of the members of the rider group is 50 years old, and the driving experience of motorcycles is more than 20 years. In addition to continuing the funny brotherhood in “Overcoming Toughness”, this time the “Motorcycle Travel” that said go away staged a fearless one. A journey of courage with age and thinking outside the box.

“Night in Great Wan Chai 2”

In addition, the nighttime healing variety show “Nights in Great Wanchai 2” will also be launched on Mango TV on November 9. In the program, Chen Xiaochun, Zhang Zhilin, Xie Tianhua, Lin Xiaofeng reunited, and new members Wu Zhuoxi and Zhou Baihao joined. The six people will walk out of Dongshankou, Guangzhou, drive a mobile food truck, explore the food from the four sides, serve the diners from the four sides with heart, and spread the Hong Kong-style food culture.

In “Overcoming Toughness”, Wu Zhuoxi often cooks for the guests in the show, and his excellent cooking skills have won unanimous praise from everyone, and he has also won the reputation of “Blue Ribbon Chef”. This time, Wu Zhuoxi joined “Night in Great Wan Chai 2”, and many audiences called on him to be the new “master chef”.

In addition to the food, the program team also set up a golden song request link. As a singer, Zhou Pakhao joined “Night in Great Wan Chai 2”. He is full of confidence and is gearing up, looking forward to working with other Great Wan Chai to capture diners with food, music and dance. heart of.