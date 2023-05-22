the emotional farewell with Wanda Nara

The final instances of MasterChef Argentina are getting closer. There was a new elimination, in the Telefé cooking contest. It was defined between Antonio, Silvana and Rodrigo. Wanda Nara was moved.

The first test of the night was elaborations with a dynamic that demanded speed in each preparation. The contestants had their last chance to save themselves, before fighting in the finale for not leaving the show. The best went up to the balcony.

Rodrigo, Silvana and Antonio decided who should leave MasterChef. They had 20 minutes and a basket of ingredientsin the final challenge.

Silvana made sweet and sour cabbage wraps. “He lacks a bit of power,” Damián Betular told him, with great sincerity.

For his part, Rodrigo chose to make Asian empanadas. “You came close but you didn’t arrive”, Donato de Santis told him and Germán Martitegui maintained that it lacked flavor.

Ultimately, Antonio came over for the tasting, with sautéed shrimp. “All of Salta is with you,” Wanda Nara told the young participant.

“When I start eating I don’t understand the flavor and the concept behind it”, Germán Martitegui marked him.

Who is the new eliminated from MasterChef Argentina

“It’s a hard blow, I’m a little disappointed in myself,” Antonio expressed, upon hearing that he was the new one eliminated from MasterChef. One of the most moved was Wanda Nara. The jury gave him some warm farewell words.

“You are a very talented boy,” Donato de Santis told him. “You have studies and desire,” Damián Betular praised him. For his part, Martitegui reminded him that “you have already succeeded, your life has already changed.”

Upon hearing them, the young man from Salta thanked them. “The words of the chefs touch my heart,” he said.

Antonio is the eighth eliminated from #MasterChefArgentina and tears flooded the studio 😭 “I always imagined being here and I made it” pic.twitter.com/PWbSs9I3xm — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) May 22, 2023

The anger of Germán Martitegui in MasterChef Argentina

At the start of the elimination gala this Sunday, the jury toured the different kitchen stalls. When Germán Martitegui approached where Rodrigo was, he He asked to be organized and gave him some advice.

Then, he challenged the people who were on the balcony. «Cheer someone up guys. throw ideasThey keep talking and today they don’t say anything,” he told them.

What never! @germantegui he got angry because the balcony does not encourage the cooks 🙃 📲 I followed #MasterChefArgentina at https://t.co/aDeqH0xX0M pic.twitter.com/Z609uffn1j — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) May 22, 2023



