The farm of a family in Centenario caught fire and they assure that it was intentional

A family from Centenario suffered a fire in his farm and they assure that it was intentional. It was on Friday, it affected approximately six hectares and a large part of its production.

The fire in the family farm Romano on 7th street began on Thursday, managed to extinguish and revived on Friday, when it had the greatest impact. As reported by Centenario Digital, in the morning both in the morning and after noon, the climate contributed to the expansion of the igneous sourceso firefighters had to go on both occasions.

The fire was out of control and several meters were consumed. The homework of extinction took six hours and required three crews Fire Department and Civil Defense. The those in charge of the farm also collaborated with the task of the firefighters since the fire approached a sector of production and homes.

At the scene, the fire chief, Patricio Álvarez, and the director of Civil Defense, Martín Riesgo, coordinated actions and was placed a motor pump to supply water from the river to the fast attack units, which significantly reduced the time.

For the fact there were no late people, but the middle assured that there are suspicions about a person who could have caused the firebut there is no test to determine it either.



