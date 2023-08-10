The FBI killed a man who threatened Biden on social media

He FBI shot dead this Wednesday in Utah a man whom the authorities watched for months for threatening Joe Biden, hours before a scheduled visit by the president to this western state.

According to the FBI, a suspect died Wednesday when the officers tried to arrest him in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. “The facts are being investigated,” the FBI added without providing details about the man, the agency reported. AFP.

The FBI killed a man in Utah who had threatened Biden.

According to a complaint by federal prosecutors in Utah, it is about Craig Robertson. Robertson was armed at the time of the incident, reports the agency APwhich quotes police sources

According to this document, he was 75 years old and claimed to be a supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump and threatened Biden in social media posts.

Craig Robertson’s threats to Biden

the vice president Kamala HarrisAttorney General Merrick Garland and prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who oversaw the investigation that led to a Trump indictment in New York, also have been threatenedjust like the FBI agents themselves.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe, then Kamala!“He said in one of the messages.

PHOTO: AFP

“I heard Biden is coming to Utah. Taking out my old hunting outfit and dusting off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, chief jester,” he stated in another, published a few days ago according to the complaint.

According to the same source, the man also posted numerous photos of firearms.

President Biden is currently visiting the western United States and will travel to Salt Lake City this Wednesday.

The Secret Service, charged with protecting authorities, said it was “aware of an FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who threatened a protected person.” He did not give further details.

