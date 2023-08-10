Home » The FBI killed a man who threatened Biden on social media
Entertainment

The FBI killed a man who threatened Biden on social media

by admin
The FBI killed a man who threatened Biden on social media

He FBI shot dead this Wednesday in Utah a man whom the authorities watched for months for threatening Joe Biden, hours before a scheduled visit by the president to this western state.

According to the FBI, a suspect died Wednesday when the officers tried to arrest him in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. “The facts are being investigated,” the FBI added without providing details about the man, the agency reported. AFP.

The FBI killed a man in Utah who had threatened Biden. PHOTO: AFP

According to a complaint by federal prosecutors in Utah, it is about Craig Robertson. Robertson was armed at the time of the incident, reports the agency APwhich quotes police sources

According to this document, he was 75 years old and claimed to be a supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump and threatened Biden in social media posts.

Craig Robertson’s threats to Biden

the vice president Kamala HarrisAttorney General Merrick Garland and prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who oversaw the investigation that led to a Trump indictment in New York, also have been threatenedjust like the FBI agents themselves.

The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe, then Kamala!“He said in one of the messages.

PHOTO: AFP

I heard Biden is coming to Utah. Taking out my old hunting outfit and dusting off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, chief jester,” he stated in another, published a few days ago according to the complaint.

According to the same source, the man also posted numerous photos of firearms.

See also  Torrent river and exciting youth - Entertainment - China Industry Network

President Biden is currently visiting the western United States and will travel to Salt Lake City this Wednesday.

The Secret Service, charged with protecting authorities, said it was “aware of an FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who threatened a protected person.” He did not give further details.

ED

You may also like

Legendary Cuban Soap Opera Actor, Julio Capote, Passes...

A country of Argentines

Actor Du Jingxiu’s Intense Weight Loss Journey for...

opposition advances to choose its candidate and Xóchitl...

Cleer International Smart Acoustics Welcomes Ren Xianqi as...

Joe Lewis’ lawyer and his paper on the...

Your Web Browser is Not Supported: A Guide...

What do the candidates propose for the Argentine...

Acclaimed Small Theater Cantonese Opera ‘Golden Lotus’ Wins...

what is its origin and why is it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy