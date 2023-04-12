Listen to the audio version of the article

A busy agenda, a pair of comfortable shoes and a great desire for amazement for “The city of Lights”, the theme chosen for the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile in Milan, chaired by Maria Porro. It takes place in Rho Fiera, from 18 to 23 April, simultaneously with the 23rd edition of the Euroluce biennial. In the first few days the event is reserved for sector operators, while on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April it will also be open to the public. Students can visit the Salone on 21, 22 and 23 April.

Euroluce proposes a new circular route, redesigned by the Lombardini22 studio, which puts the visitor at the centre; the companies of the upper pavilions (8-12, 16-20) are in the lower ones, this change simplifies the visit and enhances each exhibitor. There are 1,962 exhibitors, over 550 young talents under 35 and 28 design schools.

The Fair is divided into: International Furniture Fair, International Furnishing Accessories Fair, Workplace3.0, S.Project, Euroluce and SaloneSatellite.

Always forward-looking, this year the Salone creates a new idea of ​​a trade fair model; for The city of lights, Euroluce presents a rich cultural offer curated by Beppe Finessi which ranges from contemporary art to photography, from research design to technological experimentation. Formafantasma, for Euroluce 2023, creates 12 constellations and Auroras, an arena for immersive, reflective experiences and welcoming encounters. Furthermore, the creative duo Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin have imagined the Corraini Editori bookshop as a library in which to browse unobtainable volumes and special editions.

SaloneSatellite

Inside Euroluce, in pavilions 13-15, there will also be the SaloneSatellite, now in its 24th edition, conceived and curated by Marva Griffin, this year’s theme is Design Schools – Universities / Building the (im)possible. Process, Progress, Practice, awaited guest Gaetano Pesce.