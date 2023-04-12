Home Technology Musk: «Twitter close to breakeven. Advertisers are coming back»
Technology

Musk: «Twitter close to breakeven. Advertisers are coming back»

Musk: «Twitter close to breakeven. Advertisers are coming back»

ServiceThe BBC interview

The CEO of the social media takes stock six months after the acquisition: «Now there are 1,500 employees. Before they were 7 thousand »

How social networks change: from the blue check to privacy management

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the social media company is “roughly breaking even” as most of its advertisers have returned. He made these statements in an interview with the BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces that attracted more than 3 million listeners. Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October, Twitter has been hit by a massive decline in advertising. Musk had said that this was due to the cyclical nature of advertising spending and that some of it was to be considered “political”.

He now claims that most of the advertisers are back. According to Musk, Twitter has about 1,500 employees, a sharp decline from about 7,000 before its acquisition. Concerns about Twitter’s stability have spread after the Musk deal. Among the mass exodus are many engineers who were busy repairing and preventing service disruptions.

