“This is the third time CDFG has appeared at the Consumer Expo. As the world‘s largest travel retailer, CDFG will continue to actively participate in various work at the Consumer Expo, not only bringing many high-quality global consumer products, but also enriching consumers’ shopping experience. The experience, and the expo as a platform let the world see the surging power of China‘s tourism retail development.” Wang Xuan, general manager of CDFG, said in an interview during the expo.

As an important part of the “Consumption Boosting Year” activities, this year’s Consumer Expo provides an important platform for global companies to share the Chinese market and Chinese companies to go global, bringing hope and confidence to the recovery of the world economy. It is actively optimizing consumption supply, unblocking consumption channels, boosting consumer confidence and promoting domestic and international dual cycles.

Over the past three years, CDFG has been deeply involved in the Consumer Expo, giving full play to its industry leadership and providing new development ideas for innovation in the global consumer market. According to Wang Xuan, during the 2023 Consumer Expo, China Duty Free Group will continue to co-host the 3rd Global Consumption Innovation and Duty Free and Tourism Retail Conference with Hainan International Economic Development Bureau, inviting industry experts and scholars to discuss global consumption innovation, duty free and tourism retail. New opportunities for the development of the travel retail industry, and co-hosted the Sustainable Consumption Summit Forum to help all parties grasp the changing trends of consumption, cultivate new tracks to promote consumption upgrades and new consumption growth points.

In addition to the exchange of ideas and wisdom, the important foothold of the Consumer Expo is still “consumption”. According to Wang Xuan, CDFG’s stores in Hainan will simultaneously carry out a series of activities such as “Shopping at the Consumer Expo·Shopping at the New Seaport” and “Cultural Tourism Duty Free Month” to expand the consumer market by taking advantage of the momentum of the Consumer Expo , to boost consumer confidence. In addition, Haikou International Duty Free City, the world‘s largest single duty-free shop opened at the end of last year, will also host wonderful activities as a sub-venue of the themed fashion week of this consumer expo.

As an important participant in the duty-free business of Hainan’s outlying islands, CDFG has been deeply involved in Hainan, and has continued to increase its development efforts in Hainan over the years. Multi-dimensional layout including airport duty-free shop, Sanya Phoenix Airport duty-free shop, and Qionghai Boao duty-free shop. He believes that the consumption potential of Hainan’s outlying islands is still huge, and CDFG will continue to strengthen its layout in Hainan, such as the Sanya Haitang Bay Phase 1 No. 2 Project, which is under construction steadily.

Wang Xuan said that with the support of its parent company China Tourism Group, CDFG will make good use of the exhibition and trading platform of the Consumer Expo, continue to amplify the spillover effect of the exhibition, attract more brands to settle in, and actively practice the concept of “integrity management and quality service” , to provide consumers with diversified high-quality services, boost consumption enthusiasm, and help the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.

