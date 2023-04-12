Home News Cycle path on the route of the Florianerbahn: Linz and St. Florian still have to talk
News

Cycle path on the route of the Florianerbahn: Linz and St. Florian still have to talk

by admin
Cycle path on the route of the Florianerbahn: Linz and St. Florian still have to talk

“We don’t resist anything,” said Mayor Bernd Schützeneder (VP), referring to the closure of the cycle path on the route of the old Florianerbahn between Ebelsberg and Pichling. However, Schützeneder does not see the ball in his community, as the SP had criticized (the OÖN reported), but in the city of Linz. Because a large part of the 1.4-kilometer gap would still be in the area of ​​the state capital.

more on the subject

The Florianerbahn ran for the last time in 1973 where a cycle path is being built today
OÖNplus Linz

The Florianerbahn ran for the last time in 1973 where a cycle path is being built today

LINZ / ST. FLORIAN. The old railway line will soon be passable in the south of Linz – gap in St. Florian

The Florianerbahn ran for the last time in 1973 where a cycle path is being built today

“You have to think through the project and that requires a decision about what Linz is doing,” said Schützeneder. As reported, the 3.5 meter wide cycle path up to the Billa crossing in Pichling is almost complete. How to proceed from there to the city limits is unclear and not unproblematic. Because the old railway line would run across fields, which would entail more complex negotiations, the mayor of Florian believes. Negotiations would have to be made with landowners here, as there may be a need to redesignate green land into building land.

The viaduct under the Westautobahn, which is already in the municipality of St. Florian and which was once built for the Florianerbahn, is still available. In the case of closing the gap in the cycle path between Linz and St. Florian on the old route, a bridge would have to be built over the Mönchgrabenbach.

See also  Shanghai reporter criticizes the CCP's epidemic prevention as the planned economy does not work | Epidemic Prevention Policy | City Lockdown | Chen Jibing

In any case, a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Linz, Martin Hajart (VP), is scheduled for the end of April, during which they will “talk everything out”. Hajart also wants the paved, wide cycle path in St. Florian, which he has already signaled to his party colleague in St. Florian. Schützeneder, on the other hand, would prefer a gravel leisure trail like the one that has already been built from Taunleiten to Tödling. In principle, however, it would of course be important to him that cyclists who are traveling between St. Florian and Linz would be able to continue on the cycle path.

Author

Reinhold Gruber

Local Editor Linz

Reinhold Gruber

Reinhold Gruber

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Drones that fly over residential complexes could be...

Comedians from Sábados Felices who have recently died

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials...

Perform first carotid Angioplasty surgery at Tesãi Foundation

They decorate the driver who accompanied the Police...

Setback for Venezuela in the Esequibo dispute

CONFESSED FEMINICIDE SAYS HE KILLED HIM BECAUSE A...

Learn about the possible road changes that some...

World Space Day: Pay tribute to the behind-the-scenes...

The most important news of April 12

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy