The first Aston Martin DB12 sold at auction for 1.5 million. Among the stars

ROME – Triumphal debut for the new Aston Martin DB12, the first example of which was sold for 1,600,000 dollars (1.5 million euros) at the charity auction on the occasion of the amfAR Gala Cannes. The prestigious event was one of the highlights of the Cannes International Film Festival and was attended by notables from the worlds of entertainment, art and fashion, including Grammy Award-winning host Queen Latifa, actors Rebel Wilson and Fan Bingbing and the models Sara Sampaio, Bianca Balti, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and, among the guests Aston Martin, the actors Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick and the German athlete Alica Schmidt.





Heidi Klum all’evento amfAR

The auction for the DB12 Super Tourer was presented by Eva Longoria and James Marden, exceeding all estimates and raising an incredible sum in support of the work of the foundation for AIDS research. “We were incredibly fortunate to have Aston Martin as Presenting Sponsor for the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes and are immensely grateful for their generous donation of this spectacular DB12 for our auction,” said amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. sport was one of the highlights of the gala and the proceeds from the auction are an important support to our efforts to develop a cure for HIV”.







“As Aston Martin we are proud to have supported the amfAR Gala Cannes – added Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin – As well as showing the generosity of the amfAR attendees, the incredible sum raised through this charity auction highlights the enthusiasm for the new DB12 and for the unique ultra-luxury and high-performance aspects of this model, which elevate it far beyond the current GT category”. The Launch Edition sold at auction features the Iridescent Emerald paintwork, unveiled on the occasion of the car’s world debut in Cannes and is embellished with special details carefully curated by the Q by Aston Martin personalization service. These unique details, including a special badge on the fender, an embroidery on the headrest and a commemorative plaque on the doorstep, have been created to celebrate the historic 110th anniversary of the brand. In addition, the winner of the auction will also have the opportunity to have the bonnet of the car signed by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, drivers of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.