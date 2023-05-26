Home » “Moral low blow”: Further debate about Paschinger training funds
News

“Moral low blow”: Further debate about Paschinger training funds

by admin
“Moral low blow”: Further debate about Paschinger training funds

The training funds for political representatives are still a source of excitement: Peter Öfferlbauer (Junge Liste) sharply criticizes the fact that the ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ and Liste Böhm voted to introduce “promotion of parliamentary group activities” as a concrete replacement for the training funds. “Increasing the fees for fellow citizens, but at the same time digging into the municipal coffers for your own party, is a moral low point and a slap in the face to those who are currently doing really badly,” says Öfferlbauer.

He announces that his parliamentary group will forgo the funding, and it is hard to see why Pasching is one of the few communities in Austria that can afford such special funding.

“stand by the decision”

Mayor Markus Hofko (VP) cannot understand the criticism that the funds should only be used for defined purposes for the parliamentary group, but not for the party. In order to create clarity, a new guideline for the promotion of parliamentary group activities was drawn up, which the Directorate of Interior and Municipal Affairs praised as successful. As reported, Öfferlbauer had previously expressed concerns about the legality of the payment of the funds. The training money has been paid out in Pasching since 1959.

more on the subject

Linz

Dispute Tuition Fees

PASCHING. The training money for the political mandataries continue to provide topics of conversation in Pasching. Pasching now wants to have the measure checked.

The amount of 430 euros per mandatary and year applies to the current term of office, which will not be paid out automatically, but only after application and verification. Eligible for funding are, for example, group retreats and workshops with external consultants. Contrary to claims to the contrary, magazines for the purpose of election advertising would not be included.

See also  Citizenship income cut from the first refusal of a job offer

Trained and motivated mandataries are important for shaping the community, one stands by the decision and the support decided by the majority, says Hofko. He speaks of a sign of appreciation. “It was checked, discussed, important guidelines were drawn up and a decision was made. This is to be recognized and it hinders our cooperation when individuals keep staging the same topics for themselves. This is populism and not our understanding of politics, and certainly not in the spirit of the people of Pasching,” the local chief concluded.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

The Steinlach Bridge is finished

The Sudanese Minister of Defense announces the general...

To jail subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

Workday: Exceeded expectations

‘Blackpink’ Jennie, sad after sending her first dog…...

Base of the Historical Pact in Antioquia joins...

Le Monde – Russia Allows China to Use...

The decision of the Court of Appeal in...

The best shows of 2023

Federal Minister of the Interior Faeser: No identity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy