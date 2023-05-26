Home » A girl from Lazarevac was arrested for drugs Info
The girl (23) was arrested when the police found cocaine and marijuana in her car.

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Arandjelovac they arrested ZM (2000) from Lazarevac, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that she committed the criminal offense of unauthorized possession of narcotic drugs.

“While checking the Opel Astra car driven by the suspect, the police found a package in the driver’s door with 41.2 grams of powder suspected to be cocaine and a smaller amount of substance suspected to be marijuana“, it was announced from the MUP.

The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and, along with a criminal complaint, she will be brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Arandjelovac, according to the MUP statement.

