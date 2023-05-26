Home » Formula 1, Monaco GP:: Free practice 2 for Verstappen, Leclerc 2nd. Sainz blocks, closes 3rd
Formula 1, Monaco GP:: Free practice 2 for Verstappen, Leclerc 2nd. Sainz blocks, closes 3rd

Verstappen on Red Bull closed Free Practice 2 in Monaco in the lead, redeeming a not brilliant FP1. Friday also in the sign of a good Ferrari, Leclerc finishes second and Sainz third. However, the Spaniard, leader of the first session, ended the session prematurely due to a collision with the barriers: no consequences for him. All weekend LIVE on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW

HIGHLIGHTS – TV GUIDE

