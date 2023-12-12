Home » The Fury: A Dark Revenge Action Film – Trailer and Poster Released
The Fury: A Dark Revenge Action Film – Trailer and Poster Released

The dark reality revenge action film “The Fury” has just released its “Death-and-Death” version trailer and the “Fight to the End” version poster. The film, directed, written, and starring Ma Yuke, features an ensemble cast including Zhang Jiahui, Ethan Ruan, and Wang Dalu, Qin Pei, and Ma Yuke, among others, will be released nationwide on December 16th.

In the trailer, the storyline follows Chen An (played by Nick Cheung), who turns into a cold-blooded killer after his sister is murdered, seeking brutal revenge and stirring up chaos among various forces. The trailer hints at themes of revenge, justice, and the turmoil of the world.

The “Fight to the End” version of the poster also adds to the anticipation, with the characters portrayed in a fierce and intense manner, leaving viewers eager to see how the story unfolds.

As the plot unfolds, the movie’s storyline becomes clearer as intricate criminal interests are revealed, intensifying the melee between the killer, police, and gangsters.

“The Fury” is currently on pre-sale and will be screened nationwide from December 14th to December 15th, with the official release scheduled for December 16th. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, hoping to experience the relief from hatred and the sense of justice it promises to deliver.

