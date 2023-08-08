Facts of insecurity in Regina multiply and criticism points to Minister Minor

Two assaults that occurred in the last few hours revived criticism from the Villa Regina Security Council against the provincial authorities and in particular against the Minister of Security and Justice, Betiana Minor whom they questioned for “cutting off the dialogue” with the people who demand greater security in the city. This noon from the Chamber of Commerce they called for a mobilization for tomorrow and in this way transfer the claim to the Fifth Police Station and the headquarters of the Judiciary.

He The first of the robberies occurred last night when a gang made up of five criminals intercepted a 72-year-old neighbor whom they left handcuffed -together with his wife- in the house they occupy in the downtown area of ​​the city. The police managed to detain five suspects and now they are trying to determine if they were linked to the violent robbery.

But this morning there was a second assault when another businessman was intercepted and a gang of criminals took him not only the Volkswagen Amarok van but other values ​​that were not officially reported by the police. It is estimated that the man was intercepted when he returned to his house -located in the Modelo neighborhood- after doing some paperwork and when he entered he found between three and four criminals who pointed firearms at him.

They were hooded, had latex gloves, and before escaping they left their victim handcuffed. Then they escaped aboard the truck that minutes later was found andIn the immediate vicinity of the Kartódromo in the town of General Godoy. No major traces of the criminals have yet been found.

Criticism of the Ministry of Security

Besides of the police, it was the president of the Local Health Council, Patricia Lascialanda, who confirmed the information to the Ya es Tiempo program that is broadcast by RÍO NEGRO RADIO. “It was also with a degree of violence,” said the leader.

Beyond the robbery, he explained that for two years they have been working and managing greater security measures in front of the authorities. “The criminal action was growing,” said the teacher who is now retired and who for a few years has been participating in actions to improve security in her city.

Lascilanda said that They had a link with the Minister of Security and Justice, Betiana Minor, who on June 22 participated in a meeting in Regina where there was a meeting with the official who from that moment cut off the dialogue with the referents of the institutions.

“I deeply regret that an authority cuts off dialogue with its people”, explained the head of the Security Council who added that the relationship with the Minister of Security was interrupted after the meeting since she stopped attending to all communication channels.

And she was surprised because “They are elected authorities and that they do not respond to the request of the people who elected them is tremendous”. He also expressed that since 2022 they have been demanding that the city reconnect to the 911 system.

“Responses and commitments were minimal and security has been growing. We are getting worse and worse and there are robberies with a significant degree of violence,” said the head of the Security Council, who assured that they sent a note so that the governor Arabela Carreras traveled to Villa Regina to talk with the neighbors but assured that they did not receive any answers either.

After the two criminal acts of the last hours were known, the Villa Regina Chamber of Commerce called for a mobilization to protest the lack of security and called on the neighbors to complain not only at the headquarters of the Fifth Police Station but also at the Power of attorney.

Listen to Patricia Lascialanda, in “Ya es tiempo” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

