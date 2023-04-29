THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM – Back with new single “Positive Charge”.

The Gaslight Anthem are back with their first new song in nine years, “Positive Charge” streaming now.

Produced and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile), “Positive Charge” marks the band’s triumphant return to music with a heavy dose of rock ‘n’ roll energy.

The Gaslight Anthem – Positive Charge

The track is a natural progression of the band’s signature heartland punk sound, which features colossal guitar hooks and frontman Brian Fallon’s raspy but weighty vocals.

Lead singer Brian Fallon says of the track: “Positive Charge began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience. At its core, it’s about looking at the things you’ve been through and feeling like you want to move into the future with an open heart, believing that the best years aren’t behind any of us and that good that we have is worth something.”

The band will tour the United States in May before performing in their hometown of Newark, New Jersey supporting punk legends The Misfits and appearing at festivals such as the Four Chord Music Festival and Bourbon and Beyond throughout the summer.

After announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2015, The Gaslight Anthem reunited for a series of concerts in 2018 (including the band’s biggest UK show to date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley) to promote the release of The ’59 Sound Sessions , a nine-track set of rare and previously unreleased songs recorded in the months before the group went into the studio to record 2008’s The ’59 Sound. The band announced their reunion in 2022, with plans to tour and record their forthcoming sixth album.

