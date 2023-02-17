Home Entertainment Qin Niu Zhengwei’s open love boyfriend Kong Yuhao once appeared in “The Legend of An Le”-Minnan.com
Qin Niu Zhengwei’s open love boyfriend Kong Yuhao once appeared in “The Legend of An Le”-Minnan.com

On February 17, Qin Niu Zhengwei and Kong Yuhao announced their relationship at 13:14 on the social platform.

Kong Yuhao commented under Qin Niu Zhengwei’s dynamic: “I love you”, Qin Niu Zhengwei replied cutely: “Me too!”

The woman also replied to the comments sent by netizens sending blessings.

Qin Niu Zhengwei also commented: “Don’t match too well”, and the man agrees: “Hahahaha, I think so too.”

Qin Niu Zhengwei once had an affair with Wu Yifan, a photo of holding hands in a late-night theater, and a voice chat record were reposted by the entire network.

The copywriting she issued to clarify the scandal has also become a classic quotation in the entertainment industry: “I have always respected Teacher Wu, no videos, no contacts, no stories.”

After Wu Yifan’s accident, Qin Niu Zhengwei’s word of mouth improved, and now the official announcement of his love affair has also received blessings from many netizens.

It is reported that Kong Yuhao is an actor who once played the role of Bai Zheng in “The Legend of An Le” starring Di Lieba and Gong Jun.

The two were photographed holding hands at the airport in November last year, but there was no official announcement at the time.

From September 2022 to the present, Kong Yuhao has repeatedly liked and forwarded Qin Niu Zhengwei’s social updates.

