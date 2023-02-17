Rule of Law Daily Omnimedia Reporter Zhou Xiaoqing Correspondent Liu Bo

According to the unified deployment of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, on February 16, the Party Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting. Put problems in place, earnestly sum up experience, exchange ideas frankly, and carry out criticism and self-criticism seriously. Yuan Qinhua, Vice Governor of Jiangxi Province and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Public Security Department, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Lin Qiang, the leader of the supervision team of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and the executive deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, made comments, and relevant comrades from the Jiangxi Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Provincial Supervision Committee and the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting for guidance.

The party committee of the department attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, it has done a good job in in-depth study and discussion, extensively soliciting opinions and suggestions, and conducting in-depth heart-to-heart talks, which has laid a good foundation for the development of a good democratic life meeting.

At the meeting, Yuan Qinhua reported the implementation of the rectification and reform of the party history study and education special democratic life meeting of the party committee team of the department in 2022, as well as the solicitation of opinions for this democratic life meeting, and made a comparative inspection on behalf of the party committee team of the department, from strengthening the theoretical armament and strengthening the leadership of party building , faithfully perform duties and missions, comprehensively strictly control the party and police, etc., put forward the direction of efforts and rectification measures. Subsequently, the members of the party committee team of the department conducted comparative inspections one by one, carried out criticism and self-criticism, and achieved the purpose of unifying thinking, clarifying direction, enhancing unity, and building consensus.

In his comments, Lin Qiang fully affirmed the effectiveness of the Democratic Life Conference. He pointed out that to strengthen political leadership, we must strive for more depth. Continue to deepen the study of political theory, take the lead in true learning and deep understanding, true faith and devotion, grasp the truth and seek excellence, insist on politically building and controlling public security organs, and ensure that public security work is advancing in the correct political direction. To promote excellence in work, we must strive for excellence. Focus on plugging leaks and making up for deficiencies to maintain the basic market, earnestly develop strengths and create strong brands, earnestly focus on improving overall efficiency, and promote more effective innovation in business work with a more solid quality. To promote team building, we must strive for excellence. Achieve political quality and business efficiency, uphold discipline and discipline, love the police and warm the police, leadership demonstration and overall improvement, and effectively build a strong public security team in the Holy Land of Hongtu.

In his summary, Yuan Qinhua emphasized that we must do our best to rectify the problems, follow up and improve the system and mechanism, strengthen the transformation and application of results, and effectively transform the results of this democratic life meeting into a strong driving force for good work, and do a good job in preventing risks and ensuring safety. To create a safe and stable political and social environment for the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to take the lead in improving political capabilities and temper the political character of absolute loyalty. Continuously improve political capabilities, highlight the cultivation of party spirit, theoretical armament and political experience, and drive all aspects to become stronger through political strength. It is necessary to take the lead in planting the feelings of serving the people and work hard to polish the bright background of serving the people. Always put the people in the highest position in the heart, aim to improve the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security, and implement the people-centered development idea. It is necessary to take the lead in strengthening the ability to take responsibility, and practice the iron shoulders of doing business and starting a business. In-depth study of the scientific connotation, essential requirements and basic characteristics of the modernization of public security work, advancing with the times, reform and innovation, and continuously promoting the modernization of public security work, provide a strong guarantee for the comprehensive construction of socialist modernization and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to take the lead in strengthening the thinking of the rule of law and strive to be a vanguard model in the construction of the rule of law. Take the lead in in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, firmly establish the thinking on the rule of law, and focus on improving the ability to use the thinking and methods of the rule of law to promote development, resolve conflicts, maintain stability, and deal with risks. It is necessary to take the lead in cultivating integrity and determination, and tighten the chain of responsibility for managing the party and the police. Keep in mind the “two are always on the road” and “three musts”, abide by the value pursuit of being a great public, upholding righteousness, and seeking the self, and always think about the harm of greed, dust off thoughts, and self-discipline with a thorough self-revolutionary spirit With the heart, set a good example and set an example for the police with their own integrity, self-righteousness, and self-improvement.

Members of the Party Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department attended the meeting. First-level inspectors, police commissioners, second-level inspectors, responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the department, and party members and police representatives attended the meeting.